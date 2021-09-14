Adoptable animals arriving in Bend from Hurricane Ida-stricken Louisiana

Pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Greater Good Charities, Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation have joined forces to conduct an emergency airlift to evacuate about 50 shelter cats and dogs from Louisiana to new adoptive homes in the Bend area.

The life-saving flight, part of the Good Flights “Flying to Forever Homes” initiative in partnership with Mars Petcare and PEDIGREE Foundation, departed Baton Rouge, La. in the early morning and will land in Bend in the early afternoon.

GreaterGood Charities works with animal shelter partners who were directly affected by the tragic storm. As families lost their homes or were evacuated, these shelter partners are reporting an influx of surrendered pets. Transporting out pets who were in shelters prior to the storm helps ensure they are adopted but also that there is room in operating shelters to accept this influx of new pets.

Leslie Cano will be live from the Humane Society of Central Oregon, where the animals will be taken and start getting prepared for the adoption process.