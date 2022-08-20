Street Dog Hero hosts wellness and vaccine clinic for 86 animals in Warm Springs

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Street Dog Hero, a Bend-based animal welfare nonprofit, teamed up with Central Oregon veterinarians Dr. Cierra Buer and Dr. Tabitha Johnson, as well as Fences For Fido, Warm Springs Fire and Safety, and volunteers from all over Oregon to host a wellness and vaccine clinic in Warm Springs on Saturday, August 13th.

This clinic provided free physical exams, vaccinations, flea and tick medications, treatment for minor wounds and infections (like cheatgrass), and prescription medications to 86 dogs and cats owned by members of the Warm Springs community.

On the same day, Fences for Fido hosted a pet food bank - providing free food for community pets - and Street Dog Hero took in 15 surrendered puppies and dogs, including a nursing mother dog and her pups. These dogs will be available for adoption soon. All of Street Dog Hero’s adoptable dogs can be found on their website www.streetdoghero.org.

About Street Dog Hero

Street Dog Hero (SDH) serves dogs in need around the world and their communities through rescue, adoption, wellness, spay/neuter, and education. Rescue efforts are in collaboration with partners across the globe. Rescued dogs are fostered in loving homes until adopted. Since its inception in 2017, SDH has rescued 2,327 dogs and adopted 2,275 dogs from neglect, hunger, and abuse locally and from around the world - providing them with wellness, sterilization, transportation, fostering, and adoption.

In the U.S., SDH has rescued and adopted dogs from Central Oregon, California, Texas, Ohio, and Puerto Rico. And abroad from Afghanistan, Albania, Armenia, British Virgin Islands, China, Guam, India, Mexico, Romania, South Korea, St. Thomas, and Thailand. SDH envisions a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted. Through this work, SDH makes a lasting impact on owned and street dogs and cats and the families that surround them.

To learn more about SDH, foster, adopt, volunteer, and donate, go to www.streetdoghero.org.