Holiday boutique opening at Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The holiday boutique inside the Humane Society of Central Oregon Thrift Store (61220 S. Highway 97 in Bend) opens Friday. This annual reveal is a favorite for new and gently used holiday décor, Christmas trees, collectibles, dinnerware, linens, gifts and more.

Shop early for on-trend and sustainable holiday décor and gifts that helps animals in need. Sales and donations at the HSCO Thrift Store are a critical source of funding to support the programs and services to help people and their pets.

Arielle Barrick, a regular HSCO Thrift Store shopper says, “I love the Christmas Boutique and shop it yearly because we always find great new to us items at reasonable prices. I love the variety and the hunt.”

Customers can sniff out a bargain year around at the 17,000 square foot HSCO Thrift Store. The store is open every day 10:00am to 6:00pm, and donations are accepted Monday through Saturday from 10:00am to 6:00pm.