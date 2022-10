The Black Butte Ranch Police Department has a pair of new K-9s on the force -- lovable therapy dogs. They are also in the running for a funding grant, but need your help through daily votes until Halloween on this website: https://www.aftermath.com/2021-northwest-k9-voting/

