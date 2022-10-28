Humane Society of Central Oregon’s Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Contest returns to Bend’s Old Mill

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is inviting companion animals to enjoy the ghastly delights of Halloween. Unleash your creativity and “trick”-out your four-legged friend in a costume.

The Howl-o-ween Pet Costume contest will be Monday, October 31st at 5:30pm at the Old Mill District at the walking bridge (by GAP, 545 SW Powerhouse Drive in Bend).

HSCO will be handing out treats for pets during the Old Mill District Halloween Party from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.

Unleash your imagination and create or buy a costume for any companion animal. Contest is open to all species. Dress up your bearded dragon or Guinea Pig and surprise the local celebrity judges.

There is no entry fee, but donations graciously received. Prizes up to a $100 Old Mill District gift card and more will be given to the top entries. A photographer will be able to capture the moment to treasure forever.

Pet costume contest will begin at 5:30 pm. Arrive early to register. Make sure pet costume is comfortable and the animal can move freely and see. For more information, visit oldmilldistrict.com/event/old-mill-district-halloween-party/ or call 541.330.7096.