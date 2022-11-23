Humane Society of Central Oregon offers ‘Black Furday and Saturday’ adoption fees special

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon is having a “Black Furday and Saturday” adoption special this week.

Featured animals during Black Furday will receive 75% off their adoption fee. Reduced fees are also valid for all featured animals adopted next Tuesday and Wednesday November 29th and 30th.

The “Black Furday” adoption special begins at 10 a.m., when the animal shelter doors open for adoptions.

Find your new best friend during our Black Furday and Saturday adoption special. All adoptions includes the full adoption care package of spay or neuter, first vaccination, microchip ID, free health exam at a local veterinarian, collar, leash or carrying box, ID tag, free food and more!

Experience a warm and fuzzy “Black Furday” by making your house a home for a deserving animal. The Humane Society of Central Oregon is open Monday through Friday 10:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 5:30 pm, Saturday 10:00am to 5:00pm, closed Thanksgiving Day and Sunday. The shelter is located just south of Reed Market Road on 27th Street in Bend. For more information call 541.382.3537 or view animals at hsco.org .