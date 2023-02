Dogs large and small, fast and frisky moved across the imported snow Saturday afternoon at Sunriver Brewing's ninth annual K-9 Keg Pull, raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House in Bend, a home away from home for families with little loved ones in the hospital.

