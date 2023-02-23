Bend’s Street Dog Hero back from latest Mexico trip, having spayed, neutered over 575 dogs and cats

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- More than 575 dogs and cats won’t be contributing to Mexico’s devastating animal overpopulation crisis, thanks to Street Dog Hero’s hugely successful three-day spay/neuter event hosted by the Bend nonprofit in Chetumal and Bacalar, Mexico.

The first two days of the clinic took place in the city of Chetumal, Mexico and the third day was held at a local elementary school in Bacalar, Mexico. This was the first of four clinics Street Dog Hero has organized in Mexico this year. Attendees were provided free spay/neuter surgeries, as well as flea and tick prevention for their animals.

In one lifetime, a female street dog can produce more than 150 dogs. Which means that Street Dog Hero’s spay/neuter event in Chetumal and Bacalar, Mexico may have prevented the birth of millions of animals.

On any given day in Mexico, there are roughly 15 to 17 million homeless dogs living on the streets who are struggling to survive. That is why funding pop-up sterilization clinics like Street Dog Hero’s in Chetumal and Bacalar, Mexico is essential to help reduce the suffering of animals for generations. The fewer number of unsterilized dogs and cats living on the streets means fewer animals born in communities that don’t have the resources to care for them.

About Street Dog Hero

For over 5 years, Street Dog Hero has been fulfilling its mission of helping end animal overpopulation by spaying and neutering owned and street dogs and cats around the world. To date, the organization has provided more than 3,350 free or reduced-rate spay/neuter and other wellness services to animals in Mexico as well as locally. They have also rescued over 2,451 dogs from more than a dozen countries like Mexico, South Korea, China, and right here in the United States and have found them forever homes. Street Dog Hero is making lasting positive changes in the lives of animals and their humans, working towards a world where all dogs are healthy, safe, cared for, and wanted.