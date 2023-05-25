Find your summer sidekick at the Humane Society of C. Oregon: Half off adoption fees through May 31

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Find your summer sidekick at The Humane Society of Central Oregon. Meet your new best friend at HSCO, and all dog adoptions are half off through May 31.

There are all kinds of dogs at HSCO waiting to meet you – big, small, purebred and mixed breeds. The staff will help you find the dog to fit your lifestyle. There are dogs ready for your next outdoor adventure or indoor relaxation.

HSCO dog adoptions will be half off regular adoption fees of only $80 to $250. All adoptions include spay or neuter, health exam at a local veterinarian, vaccination, microchip ID, collar, ID tag, leash, food and more.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is located just south of Reed Market Road on SE 27th Street in Bend. See who’s waiting to be your summer sidekick at hsco.org. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 am to 5:30 pm.