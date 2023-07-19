Special Tour of (Dog) Homes highlights high end dog houses benefitting Humane Society of Central Oregon

(Update: Adding video, comments from Discovery West, Humane Society of C.O.)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Discovery West and Harcourts the Garner Group are coming together to host a Tour of (Dog) Homes made for your four legged friends.

"It's just a wonderful way to showcase not only the architecture and the talent that you might love in your own home but you can bring to your own family companion animal," Lynne Ouchida, Humane Society of Central Oregon's Director of Community Partnerships said Wednesday.

Seven high end dog houses which will be auctioned off this week to benefit the Central Oregon Humane Society. They highlight seven architectural styles -- ranging from farmhouse to modern designs.

Discovery West Director of Marketing Valerie Yost said, "We tapped seven of our custom home builders who are building custom homes for our new Strada custom home sites here in Discovery West. They each built a custom luxury dog house."

The homes were built as a way to showcase the launch of the Discovery West neighborhood.

Yost said, "We have the Strada collection of custom home sites we wanted to premier to the public because it's the first time the public can purchase a custom home site in Discovery West."

14 custom home sites and lots are available -- the goal is to have construction start this year.

The houses already finished for pets, are being auctioned off -with online bidding and there's an in-person auction Thursday. As of late Wednesday afternoon bids were already at several hundred dollars on some with one house already bringing in more than a thousand dollars.

Ouchida said, "The Humane Society of Central Oregon appreciates the beneficiary of the tour of dog homes. What an incredible and fun way to celebrate our communities love for dogs."

To view and bid on each dog home, visit https://bit.ly/3Dg3tDE. Online bidding is currently underway, but bidding will continue at an in-person event on Thursday from 4:30-6 p.m., with the winning bidders announced at 5:45 p.m., on NW Crossing Drive, across from the fields at Pacific Crest Middle School.