‘They need to be loved’: Prineville woman’s childhood pain leads her to make, donate nearly 1,000 pet blankets

Janet Miller's father abused animals, so she 'loves them to pieces'

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Prineville woman whose painful childhood memories led her to make nearly 1,000 pet blankets for area shelters over the past few years is moving on to other creative pursuits, but Janet Miller will never stop expressing her love for cats and dogs who she says need it so badly.

“My dad abused animals, and I grew up with that,” Miller said. “I fought with my father so much over that. So any time I see an animal, I love them to pieces, because I know they need all the love they can get.”

Miller has worked tirelessly for the past four years, sewing the blankets for shelter in Prineville and Madras, assisted by her husband of 50 years, Greg.

“She ordered the material, and I made a lot of trips to pick up materials over in Redmond at the fabric store,” he said.

When she began sewing, Miller says she had no idea what she was doing. But through trial and error, the craft soon turned into a passion – even when her work didn’t exactly turn out as she planned.

Besides, she said, “The dogs and the cats aren’t going to care if they match or not.”

Miller also made a blanket for her 11-year-old dog, Missy, one of the couple’s six dog rescues.

But Greg recently packed up her final batch of blankets for delivery, as the physical exertion of the work is catching up with her.

“Well, I’m just ready to move on to something a little easier,” she said. “And I was spending most of my Social Security check on the fabric and the batting on the blanket and stuff.”

But she’ll never have to give up her love and support for animals.

“Out of the clear blue, I’ll walk in and give my cat a great big hug,” Miller said. “Because they need to be loved.”