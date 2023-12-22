Skip to Content
Furry Friends: Meet Cookie, a sweet, affectionate furball

Published 11:22 AM

Cookie is a loving 5-year-old female longhair furball of a kitty-cat, waiting for a new home for the holidays at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center.

