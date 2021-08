Stacker



Significant drops in transport and travel due to coronavirus drove American exports in 2020 down 15.7% to their lowest levels since 2010, according to Commerce Department data released Feb. 5, 2021. The pandemic threw a monkey wrench into supply chains while flattening demand, all in the midst of significant tariffs imposed by the United States on China and the European Union.

The trade gap grew from $576.9 billion in 2019 to $678.7 billion in 2020. Meanwhile, China reestablished its standing as the top U.S. trade partner after being third in 2019 behind Mexico and Canada.

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest exports from Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Commodities are ranked by the highest value of exports in 2020 from Oregon.

The U.S. in 2020 shipped $1.4 trillion in goods internationally, a -13% decline from 2019 but 12% higher since 2010. Keep reading to find out what some of the biggest exports from Oregon were in 2020.



– Exports: $69.7 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($29.9 million), Netherlands ($7.1 million), Australia ($4.0 million)

– Imports: $329.8 million (1.9% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($157.6 million), Vietnam ($43.7 million), Mexico ($34.5 million)

– Trade balance: $260.1 million trade deficit



– Exports: $70.3 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($23.1 million), Mexico ($22.8 million), Japan ($12.8 million)

– Imports: $55.4 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($48.7 million), Philippines ($1.8 million), Thailand ($1.7 million)

– Trade balance: $15.0 million trade surplus



– Exports: $72.9 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($36.2 million), Mexico ($19.6 million), Peru ($11.2 million)

– Imports: $23.0 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($12.6 million), Colombia ($7.5 million), Netherlands ($1.2 million)

– Trade balance: $50.0 million trade surplus



– Exports: $74.2 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Korea, South ($62.9 million), Canada ($8.1 million), Australia ($640,456)

– Imports: $9.1 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($8.3 million), Mexico ($320,117), Denmark ($178,880)

– Trade balance: $65.0 million trade surplus



– Exports: $74.7 million (0.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($50.6 million), United Kingdom ($6.0 million), Ireland ($4.2 million)

– Imports: $79.4 million (0.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($34.4 million), Japan ($16.5 million), Canada ($11.9 million)

– Trade balance: $4.7 million trade deficit



– Exports: $88.4 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($46.7 million), Mexico ($13.3 million), China ($4.7 million)

– Imports: $113.7 million (0.7% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($35.2 million), Sweden ($25.1 million), China ($15.5 million)

– Trade balance: $25.3 million trade deficit



– Exports: $93.7 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($29.4 million), Korea, South ($15.1 million), Malaysia ($14.6 million)

– Imports: $70.4 million (0.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($41.6 million), China ($11.7 million), Mexico ($3.2 million)

– Trade balance: $23.3 million trade surplus



– Exports: $94.9 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($19.5 million), France ($16.8 million), United Kingdom ($8.0 million)

– Imports: $65.0 million (0.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Japan ($31.4 million), Kazakhstan ($10.2 million), China ($9.9 million)

– Trade balance: $29.9 million trade surplus



– Exports: $95.0 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($17.8 million), Belgium ($14.9 million), Germany ($10.1 million)

– Imports: $70.9 million (0.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($31.3 million), Japan ($13.4 million), Taiwan ($11.1 million)

– Trade balance: $24.2 million trade surplus



– Exports: $103.2 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($46.2 million), Mexico ($11.6 million), Malaysia ($7.7 million)

– Imports: $266.0 million (1.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($83.5 million), Taiwan ($39.0 million), Mexico ($34.4 million)

– Trade balance: $162.9 million trade deficit



– Exports: $109.5 million (0.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Japan ($32.9 million), Canada ($30.0 million), Mexico ($12.7 million)

– Imports: $82.6 million (0.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($49.4 million), Mexico ($24.0 million), China ($3.5 million)

– Trade balance: $27.0 million trade surplus



– Exports: $117.8 million (0.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($43.4 million), Bangladesh ($26.5 million), India ($13.5 million)

– Imports: $239.0 million (1.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Russia ($135.7 million), Canada ($75.7 million), Brazil ($16.0 million)

– Trade balance: $121.2 million trade deficit



– Exports: $118.8 million (0.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Korea, South ($63.3 million), Canada ($42.3 million), Philippines ($4.1 million)

– Imports: $46.9 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($15.5 million), France ($7.4 million), Italy ($7.1 million)

– Trade balance: $71.9 million trade surplus



– Exports: $140.9 million (0.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($54.6 million), Japan ($28.1 million), China ($10.0 million)

– Imports: $45.9 million (0.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: France ($18.4 million), Canada ($6.9 million), Poland ($4.6 million)

– Trade balance: $95.0 million trade surplus



– Exports: $141.6 million (0.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Mexico ($53.2 million), Singapore ($51.0 million), Germany ($15.8 million)

– Imports: $11.4 million (0.1% of imports)

— Countries import most from: China ($2.3 million), Switzerland ($2.3 million), Mexico ($1.2 million)

– Trade balance: $130.1 million trade surplus



– Exports: $153.6 million (0.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($86.4 million), China ($17.7 million), Mexico ($9.7 million)

– Imports: $104.0 million (0.6% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Mexico ($18.4 million), Chile ($17.4 million), Morocco ($15.2 million)

– Trade balance: $49.6 million trade surplus



– Exports: $226.8 million (0.9% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($85.1 million), Mexico ($37.4 million), China ($9.9 million)

– Imports: $300.5 million (1.7% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($108.8 million), China ($73.9 million), Japan ($29.7 million)

– Trade balance: $73.8 million trade deficit



– Exports: $227.9 million (0.9% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Israel ($26.2 million), Austria ($26.1 million), Japan ($25.7 million)

– Imports: $225.8 million (1.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Japan ($66.4 million), Canada ($57.9 million), Taiwan ($37.2 million)

– Trade balance: $2.2 million trade surplus



– Exports: $384.1 million (1.5% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($185.6 million), Japan ($125.0 million), Australia ($18.3 million)

– Imports: $685.6 million (4.0% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($455.9 million), China ($40.1 million), Brazil ($34.0 million)

– Trade balance: $301.5 million trade deficit



– Exports: $389.6 million (1.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Vietnam ($199.5 million), China ($110.9 million), Indonesia ($42.3 million)

– Imports: $264.1 million (1.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Vietnam ($130.4 million), China ($79.9 million), Indonesia ($9.8 million)

– Trade balance: $125.5 million trade surplus



– Exports: $499.1 million (2.0% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Korea, South ($138.0 million), China ($108.8 million), Japan ($100.0 million)

– Imports: $79.7 million (0.5% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($27.0 million), New Zealand ($10.3 million), India ($7.5 million)

– Trade balance: $419.3 million trade surplus



– Exports: $509.4 million (2.0% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Japan ($182.7 million), France ($33.6 million), Canada ($30.8 million)

– Imports: $133.5 million (0.8% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($98.0 million), France ($21.5 million), China ($4.7 million)

– Trade balance: $375.9 million trade surplus



– Exports: $514.8 million (2.1% of exports)

— Countries export most to: China ($277.6 million), Israel ($146.1 million), Ireland ($55.2 million)

– Imports: $60.7 million (0.4% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Japan ($57.9 million), China ($1.7 million), United Kingdom ($715,038)

– Trade balance: $454.1 million trade surplus



– Exports: $565.2 million (2.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Switzerland ($340.4 million), Canada ($140.8 million), Ireland ($36.5 million)

– Imports: $272.8 million (1.6% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Korea, South ($158.0 million), Germany ($47.1 million), Switzerland ($47.1 million)

– Trade balance: $292.4 million trade surplus



– Exports: $716.6 million (2.9% of exports)

— Countries export most to: China ($180.0 million), Brazil ($117.2 million), Korea, South ($111.4 million)

– Imports: $577.3 million (3.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($550.8 million), Saudi Arabia ($12.1 million), Russia ($6.9 million)

– Trade balance: $139.3 million trade surplus



– Exports: $1.1 billion (4.3% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Japan ($174.4 million), Philippines ($172.0 million), China ($153.6 million)

– Imports: $29.8 million (0.2% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Canada ($22.7 million), Bolivia ($2.9 million), Thailand ($2.2 million)

– Trade balance: $1.0 billion trade surplus



– Exports: $1.1 billion (4.4% of exports)

— Countries export most to: China ($165.8 million), Germany ($139.2 million), Canada ($95.9 million)

– Imports: $918.1 million (5.3% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Japan ($132.4 million), Germany ($131.5 million), China ($109.1 million)

– Trade balance: $178.6 million trade surplus



– Exports: $1.2 billion (4.8% of exports)

— Countries export most to: Canada ($811.1 million), China ($308.0 million), Australia ($25.0 million)

– Imports: $2.4 billion (13.8% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Korea, South ($1.8 billion), Mexico ($237.2 million), Japan ($138.3 million)

– Trade balance: $1.2 billion trade deficit



– Exports: $3.9 billion (15.6% of exports)

— Countries export most to: China ($714.7 million), Korea, South ($635.3 million), Taiwan ($449.4 million)

– Imports: $3.9 billion (22.7% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Japan ($933.4 million), Netherlands ($860.1 million), Germany ($367.3 million)

– Trade balance: $54.6 million trade deficit



– Exports: $11.0 billion (44.1% of exports)

— Countries export most to: China ($7.3 billion), Malaysia ($1.2 billion), Vietnam ($1.1 billion)

– Imports: $2.2 billion (12.8% of imports)

— Countries import most from: Ireland ($483.5 million), China ($367.2 million), Israel ($204.9 million)

– Trade balance: $8.8 billion trade surplus