Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Oregon

Stacker



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2,more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in counties with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 632,310 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 38.2 million COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 26, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 51.7% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of August 25, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 65.8% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 708 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (3,518 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 39.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 48.7% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 56.0% (27.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 411 (533 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.2% (58,639 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 41.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 46.1% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 470 (235 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.8% (29,883 fully vaccinated)

— 4.0% higher vaccination rate than Oregon



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 40.8% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 34.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 54.7% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 360 (145 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (21,577 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 51.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.9% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 733 (85 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.0% (4,762 fully vaccinated)

— 28.7% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 50.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 465 (75 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (9,921 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Oregon



Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 54.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 28.9% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 38.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 49.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 783 (210 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (10,253 fully vaccinated)

— 33.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 56.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 51 (4 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.2% (2,532 fully vaccinated)

— 44.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 90.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 374 (241 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (30,048 fully vaccinated)

— 19.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 803 (184 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 45.3% (10,374 fully vaccinated)

— 21.2% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



cpaulfell // Shutterstock

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.8% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 68.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 186 (173 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.9% (60,399 fully vaccinated)

— 12.9% higher vaccination rate than Oregon



Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.8% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 52.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 30.7% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 370 (113 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.2% (10,467 fully vaccinated)

— 40.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 67.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.8% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (48.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.3% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 531 (414 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (32,632 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.5% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 95.0% (45.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.7% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 214 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 69.8% (16,330 fully vaccinated)

— 21.4% higher vaccination rate than Oregon



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 69.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.2% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 91.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.3% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 601 (1,328 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.0% (101,653 fully vaccinated)

— 20.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 58.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 22.7% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 312 (213 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (27,356 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 70.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 62.0% (18.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 235 (982 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (239,493 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (10.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 8.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 89.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 510 (136 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (14,302 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 73.0% (40.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 77.0% (50.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 2.7% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,004 (878 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.1% (35,077 fully vaccinated)

— 30.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (23.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 171 (1,028 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.3% (380,618 fully vaccinated)

— 10.1% higher vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more availability than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 389 (28 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (2,730 fully vaccinated)

— 34.1% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 77.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.3% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 60.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 20.0% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 322 (345 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.4% (55,055 fully vaccinated)

— 10.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 79.0% (24.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 5.3% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 169 (1,377 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 66.9% (544,003 fully vaccinated)

— 16.3% higher vaccination rate than Oregon



USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 80.0% (80.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.7% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 666 (180 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.6% (14,478 fully vaccinated)

— 6.8% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Edmund Garman // Flickr

– Inpatient beds occupied: 79.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.9% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 83.0% (35.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 10.7% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 355 (1,236 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.3% (174,996 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 82.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 7.9% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 328 (81 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.7% (12,249 fully vaccinated)

— 13.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 86.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.2% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 84.0% (69.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.0% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 1,076 (1,194 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.1% (47,848 fully vaccinated)

— 25.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 89.0% (22.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.1% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 88.0% (43.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 17.3% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 467 (923 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (113,589 fully vaccinated)

— 0.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 91.0% (28.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.7% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 636 (47 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.7% (2,639 fully vaccinated)

— 37.9% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 92.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 21.1% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 33.3% more full than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 418 (102 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.8% (9,960 fully vaccinated)

— 29.0% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 95.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 25.0% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 75% full in Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 380 (327 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.0% (44,757 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Oregon



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

– Inpatient beds occupied: 97.0% (17.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.6% more full than Oregon overall

– ICU beds occupied: 64.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 14.7% more availability than Oregon overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 406 (1,553 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (219,022 fully vaccinated)

— 0.3% lower vaccination rate than Oregon