Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

In certain corners of the U.S., the only way you’ll ever be considered a local is if you were born there. Elsewhere, particularly in major metropolitan centers, the constant influx of new businesses, college students, and families can transform neighborhoods every few years and certainly decade over decade.

Americans change their addresses at higher rates than most other countries, but that “move, move, move” mentality may be shifting. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that only 11.2% of respondents had moved within the last year. Additionally, 72% of Americans reported living in or close to the city they grew up in. To learn more about where people are staying put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state as of 2019.

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 48,547

– Born in Oregon: 20,582 (42.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 25,145 (51.8% of population)

— Midwest (10.1%), Northeast (4.2%), South (6.0%), West (31.4%)

– Born in another country: 2,434 (5.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.9%), Europe (1.0%), Latin America (2.6%), North America (0.4%), Oceania (0.1%)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 23,209

– Born in Oregon: 10,040 (43.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,183 (39.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (3.8%), South (5.4%), West (21.3%)

– Born in another country: 3,712 (16.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.2%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (13.5%), North America (0.5%), Oceania (0.0%)



cpaulfell // Shutterstock

– Population: 91,107

– Born in Oregon: 39,777 (43.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 41,104 (45.1% of population)

— Midwest (9.6%), Northeast (4.7%), South (6.2%), West (24.4%)

– Born in another country: 8,928 (9.8% of population)

— Africa (0.3%), Asia (5.5%), Europe (1.3%), Latin America (2.0%), North America (0.5%), Oceania (0.2%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 11,303

– Born in Oregon: 5,057 (44.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 4,255 (37.6% of population)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (1.1%), South (3.5%), West (27.8%)

– Born in another country: 1,885 (16.7% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (15.4%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.2%)



Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 77,129

– Born in Oregon: 34,562 (44.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 33,711 (43.7% of population)

— Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (1.4%), South (4.3%), West (33.0%)

– Born in another country: 8,026 (10.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (9.3%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.1%)



Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 30,412

– Born in Oregon: 13,921 (45.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 13,397 (44.1% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (5.8%), West (33.0%)

– Born in another country: 2,892 (9.5% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (8.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.1%)



Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 63,686

– Born in Oregon: 29,316 (46.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 31,658 (49.7% of population)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (3.2%), South (7.3%), West (29.8%)

– Born in another country: 2,180 (3.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (1.3%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

– Population: 373,340

– Born in Oregon: 174,074 (46.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 174,055 (46.6% of population)

— Midwest (9.3%), Northeast (4.4%), South (5.8%), West (27.1%)

– Born in another country: 21,518 (5.8% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (2.1%), Europe (0.9%), Latin America (2.1%), North America (0.4%), Oceania (0.1%)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 109,114

– Born in Oregon: 50,952 (46.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 54,018 (49.5% of population)

— Midwest (9.0%), Northeast (2.6%), South (5.6%), West (32.3%)

– Born in another country: 3,116 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (1.2%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 39,102

– Born in Oregon: 18,703 (47.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 18,231 (46.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (4.3%), South (5.2%), West (29.3%)

– Born in another country: 1,816 (4.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (1.3%), Latin America (2.3%), North America (0.5%), Oceania (0.0%)



Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 66,921

– Born in Oregon: 32,206 (48.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 30,710 (45.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (2.8%), South (5.7%), West (29.8%)

– Born in another country: 3,585 (5.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (3.6%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 16,019

– Born in Oregon: 7,940 (49.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 7,650 (47.8% of population)

— Midwest (8.9%), Northeast (2.6%), South (4.4%), West (31.9%)

– Born in another country: 328 (2.0% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.6%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.2%)



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 7,837

– Born in Oregon: 3,941 (50.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 3,536 (45.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (1.5%), South (5.1%), West (31.8%)

– Born in another country: 345 (4.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (3.0%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 104,831

– Born in Oregon: 53,354 (50.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 41,713 (39.8% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (2.8%), South (4.8%), West (25.0%)

– Born in another country: 8,468 (8.1% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.0%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (5.8%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.1%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 51,375

– Born in Oregon: 26,910 (52.4% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 22,730 (44.2% of population)

— Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (2.1%), South (4.4%), West (30.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,379 (2.7% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (1.1%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.1%)



Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 410,463

– Born in Oregon: 217,835 (53.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 154,881 (37.7% of population)

— Midwest (8.2%), Northeast (3.4%), South (4.3%), West (21.7%)

– Born in another country: 33,551 (8.2% of population)

— Africa (0.3%), Asia (3.1%), Europe (1.8%), Latin America (2.4%), North America (0.4%), Oceania (0.1%)



Edmund Garman // Flickr

– Population: 339,641

– Born in Oregon: 180,883 (53.3% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 112,769 (33.2% of population)

— Midwest (6.4%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.2%), West (20.5%)

– Born in another country: 42,740 (12.6% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (1.6%), Europe (1.0%), Latin America (9.3%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.4%)



USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 26,389

– Born in Oregon: 14,126 (53.5% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 10,712 (40.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (3.5%), South (5.3%), West (24.1%)

– Born in another country: 1,434 (5.4% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (3.9%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.1%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 23,011

– Born in Oregon: 12,391 (53.8% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,839 (42.8% of population)

— Midwest (9.5%), Northeast (2.5%), South (5.2%), West (25.5%)

– Born in another country: 687 (3.0% of population)

— Africa (0.6%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.4%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.2%)



Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 83,037

– Born in Oregon: 44,807 (54.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 31,011 (37.3% of population)

— Midwest (7.0%), Northeast (2.7%), South (4.2%), West (23.3%)

– Born in another country: 6,449 (7.8% of population)

— Africa (0.3%), Asia (1.6%), Europe (0.9%), Latin America (4.5%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.3%)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 26,130

– Born in Oregon: 14,112 (54.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 9,763 (37.4% of population)

— Midwest (7.9%), Northeast (2.2%), South (4.5%), West (22.4%)

– Born in another country: 2,098 (8.0% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (6.2%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.2%)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 7,004

– Born in Oregon: 3,869 (55.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,937 (41.9% of population)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (2.7%), South (4.4%), West (28.8%)

– Born in another country: 154 (2.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.7%), Latin America (0.9%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 7,189

– Born in Oregon: 3,997 (55.6% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,932 (40.8% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (1.7%), South (3.2%), West (27.0%)

– Born in another country: 206 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.7%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (1.2%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.2%)



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 125,048

– Born in Oregon: 71,113 (56.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 47,467 (38.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.5%), Northeast (2.1%), South (4.8%), West (23.5%)

– Born in another country: 5,479 (4.4% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.8%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (2.7%), North America (0.3%), Oceania (0.0%)



Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 26,337

– Born in Oregon: 15,289 (58.1% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 10,006 (38.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (2.0%), South (5.0%), West (24.8%)

– Born in another country: 771 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.1%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.4%), Latin America (0.6%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (1.1%)



Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

– Population: 1,415

– Born in Oregon: 852 (60.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 522 (36.9% of population)

— Midwest (7.3%), Northeast (2.0%), South (4.4%), West (23.3%)

– Born in another country: 41 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.8%), Latin America (1.8%), North America (0.1%), Oceania (0.0%)



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 7,267

– Born in Oregon: 4,377 (60.2% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 2,765 (38.0% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (1.8%), South (3.1%), West (25.8%)

– Born in another country: 91 (1.3% of population)

— Africa (0.2%), Asia (0.1%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.5%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 1,642

– Born in Oregon: 996 (60.7% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 619 (37.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.1%), Northeast (1.3%), South (3.3%), West (25.9%)

– Born in another country: 22 (1.3% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.0%), Europe (0.3%), Latin America (0.2%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.5%)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 23,607

– Born in Oregon: 14,368 (60.9% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 7,647 (32.4% of population)

— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (1.3%), South (4.4%), West (21.2%)

– Born in another country: 1,456 (6.2% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.4%), Europe (0.6%), Latin America (5.0%), North America (0.2%), Oceania (0.0%)



Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

– Population: 1,878

– Born in Oregon: 1,145 (61.0% of population)

– Born in another U.S. state or territory: 670 (35.7% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (2.4%), South (1.7%), West (24.3%)

– Born in another country: 55 (2.9% of population)

— Africa (0.0%), Asia (0.5%), Europe (0.2%), Latin America (1.9%), North America (0.0%), Oceania (0.3%)