Highest-paying jobs in Portland, Oregon

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Portland, the annual mean wage is $61,860 or 9.9% higher than national mean of $56,310, while the highest-paying occupation makes $285,020. Read on to see which jobs make the list.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $110,680

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,550

– Employment: 10,210

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($128,100)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($123,080)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($121,200)

– Job description: Investigate atmospheric phenomena and interpret meteorological data, gathered by surface and air stations, satellites, and radar to prepare reports and forecasts for public and other uses. Includes weather analysts and forecasters whose functions require the detailed knowledge of meteorology.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $110,750

– #202 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,760

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,190

– Employment: 179,570

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($171,890)

— Florence, SC ($167,660)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($155,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the work activities and resources necessary for manufacturing products in accordance with cost, quality, and quantity specifications.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $111,300

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 15,900

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,270

– Employment: 1,476,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($157,480)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,740)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($140,930)

– Job description: Research, design, and develop computer and network software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions, applying principles and techniques of computer science, engineering, and mathematical analysis. Update software or enhance existing software capabilities. May work with computer hardware engineers to integrate hardware and software systems, and develop specifications and performance requirements. May maintain databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $112,770

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($200,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,810)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($182,720)

– Job description: Directly supervise and coordinate activities of members of police force.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $113,840

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540

– Employment: 7,120

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

– Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $114,960

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,770)

— Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ ($129,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($116,510)

– Job description: Operate real estate office, or work for commercial real estate firm, overseeing real estate transactions. Other duties usually include selling real estate or renting properties and arranging loans.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $115,910

– #46 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $107,260

– Employment: 285,640

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($161,780)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($154,800)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,490)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate, usually through subordinate supervisory personnel, activities concerned with the construction and maintenance of structures, facilities, and systems. Participate in the conceptual development of a construction project and oversee its organization, scheduling, budgeting, and implementation. Includes managers in specialized construction fields, such as carpentry or plumbing.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $117,230

– #33 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $126,140

– Employment: 64,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($171,540)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($153,780)

– Job description: Research, design, develop, or test computer or computer-related equipment for commercial, industrial, military, or scientific use. May supervise the manufacturing and installation of computer or computer-related equipment and components.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $117,320

– #51 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,890

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010

– Employment: 262,480

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $118,090

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,490

– Employment: 40,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,660)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,260)

– Job description: Formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual productions and media, such as print, broadcasting, video, and film. Direct workers engaged in artwork or layout design.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $118,240

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,110

– Employment: 60,630

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($151,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($142,260)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($135,490)

– Job description: Perform engineering duties in designing, constructing, and testing aircraft, missiles, and spacecraft. May conduct basic and applied research to evaluate adaptability of materials and equipment to aircraft design and manufacture. May recommend improvements in testing equipment and techniques.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $118,260

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080

– Employment: 125,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

– Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $118,330

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,420

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510

– Employment: 211,280

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



#37. Actuaries

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $119,580

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,180

– Employment: 22,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($156,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,230)

— San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX ($142,550)

– Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. May ascertain insurance rates required and cash reserves necessary to ensure payment of future benefits.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $120,130

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440

– Employment: 36,690

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

– Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $120,200

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,260

– Employment: 9,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,200)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($126,870)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($120,200)

– Job description: Coordinate, regulate, or distribute electricity or steam.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $120,260

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,140

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,230

– Employment: 159,350

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,950)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($152,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,250)

– Job description: Design and implement computer and information networks, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), intranets, extranets, and other data communications networks. Perform network modeling, analysis, and planning, including analysis of capacity needs for network infrastructures. May also design network and computer security measures. May research and recommend network and data communications hardware and software.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $120,660

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 920

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290

– Employment: 111,320

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

– Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $121,420

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $132,660

– Employment: 70,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($181,240)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,300)

— Morgantown, WV ($167,740)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the activities of buyers, purchasing officers, and related workers involved in purchasing materials, products, and services. Includes wholesale or retail trade merchandising managers and procurement managers.



#31. Physicists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $121,940

– #30 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700

– Employment: 16,160

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

– Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $122,120

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,580

– Employment: 156,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($194,040)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($183,890)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($179,870)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate human resources activities and staff of an organization.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $123,440

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,760

– Employment: 14,930

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN ($190,320)

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($180,020)

— Tallahassee, FL ($164,590)

– Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820

National

– Annual mean salary: $117,270

– Employment: 63,780

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($163,860)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($158,140)

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($155,490)

– Job description: Sell business goods or services, the selling of which requires a technical background equivalent to a baccalaureate degree in engineering.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $126,620

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $137,160

– Employment: 16,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($194,810)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($184,050)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($180,840)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate compensation and benefits activities of an organization.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $127,240

– #67 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 21,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,740

– Employment: 2,347,420

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($183,170)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($175,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($172,370)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the operations of public or private sector organizations, overseeing multiple departments or locations. Duties and responsibilities include formulating policies, managing daily operations, and planning the use of materials and human resources, but are too diverse and general in nature to be classified in any one functional area of management or administration, such as personnel, purchasing, or administrative services. Usually manage through subordinate supervisors. Excludes First-Line Supervisors.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $127,980

– #63 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,750

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,490

– Employment: 218,050

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Gainesville, FL ($206,120)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($169,850)

— Tyler, TX ($169,690)

– Job description: Advise clients on financial plans using knowledge of tax and investment strategies, securities, insurance, pension plans, and real estate. Duties include assessing clients’ assets, liabilities, cash flow, insurance coverage, tax status, and financial objectives. May also buy and sell financial assets for clients.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $134,500

– #132 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,580

– Employment: 390,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($207,070)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($202,700)

— Trenton, NJ ($186,960)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the actual distribution or movement of a product or service to the customer. Coordinate sales distribution by establishing sales territories, quotas, and goals and establish training programs for sales representatives. Analyze sales statistics gathered by staff to determine sales potential and inventory requirements and monitor the preferences of customers.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $135,790

– #112 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,510

– Employment: 653,080

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,670)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($210,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($192,310)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate accounting, investing, banking, insurance, securities, and other financial activities of a branch, office, or department of an establishment.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $137,080

– #96 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,410

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,470

– Employment: 270,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($213,180)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($211,210)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($196,260)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate marketing policies and programs, such as determining the demand for products and services offered by a firm and its competitors, and identify potential customers. Develop pricing strategies with the goal of maximizing the firm’s profits or share of the market while ensuring the firm’s customers are satisfied. Oversee product development or monitor trends that indicate the need for new products and services.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $137,600

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,790

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,800

– Employment: 402,540

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($174,010)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($171,430)

— Madera, CA ($168,090)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate medical and health services in hospitals, clinics, managed care organizations, public health agencies, or similar organizations.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $137,620

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 73,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $137,960

– #45 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 840

National

– Annual mean salary: $154,930

– Employment: 75,870

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($221,460)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($214,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($205,120)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as life sciences, physical sciences, mathematics, statistics, and research and development in these fields.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $138,570

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,740

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460

– Employment: 315,470

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

– Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.



#17. Lawyers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $142,110

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,580

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910

– Employment: 658,120

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

– Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $142,630

– #83 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 5,180

National

– Annual mean salary: $161,730

– Employment: 457,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($235,040)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($212,480)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($201,320)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $143,340

– #128 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,660

National

– Annual mean salary: $158,100

– Employment: 195,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($226,920)

— Amarillo, TX ($199,940)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($198,610)

– Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate activities in such fields as architecture and engineering or research and development in these fields.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $148,100

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850

– Employment: 28,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

– Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendant in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $150,090

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890

– Employment: 30,220

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

– Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $154,650

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110

– Employment: 9,710

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

– Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $161,900

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $186,870

– Employment: 83,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($259,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($254,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($252,430)

– Job description: Pilot and navigate the flight of fixed-wing aircraft, usually on scheduled air carrier routes, for the transport of passengers and cargo. Requires Federal Air Transport certificate and rating for specific aircraft type used. Includes regional, national, and international airline pilots and flight instructors of airline pilots.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $176,930

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890

– Employment: 200,040

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

– Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $181,010

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570

– Employment: 27,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $214,440

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $217,100

– Employment: 25,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($297,710)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($289,580)

— Kansas City, MO-KS ($287,220)

– Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent mental disorders.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $223,210

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 950

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830

– Employment: 95,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

– Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $224,950

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190

– Employment: 41,960

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

– Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $239,170

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960

– Employment: 50,600

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

– Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $245,960

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120

– Employment: 18,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

– Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $252,770

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 680

National

– Annual mean salary: $197,840

– Employment: 202,360

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($293,000)

— Midland, TX ($269,360)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($263,770)

– Job description: Determine and formulate policies and provide overall direction of companies or private and public sector organizations within guidelines set up by a board of directors or similar governing body. Plan, direct, or coordinate operational activities at the highest level of management with the help of subordinate executives and staff managers.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $269,610

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $271,440

– Employment: 28,590

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)

— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

– Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.



Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

– Annual mean salary: $285,020

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650

– Employment: 37,900

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

– Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.