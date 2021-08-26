Most popular girl names in the 60s in Oregon

Stacker



Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.

The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.



Canva

Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 803

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #47

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 816

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#195 (tie) most common name, -76.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212



DONUT6_STUDIO // Shutterstock

Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 832

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322



Surne1shots // Shutterstock

Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 836

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #36

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441



Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 838

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #61

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144



Nina Buday // Shutterstock

Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 838

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #38

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341



Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 857

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789



Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 858

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291



Studio Romantic // Shutterstock

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 870

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333



Canva

Tamara is a name of Arabic origin meaning “date or palm tree”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 897

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #100

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,966



Kateryna Gurska // Shutterstock

Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 901

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #44

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607



Canva

Laurie is a name of Latin origin meaning “sweet bay tree”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 906

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #58

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,452



Canva

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 930

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #121

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 33,785



Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 955

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#1151 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,970



Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 971

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1067 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,000

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834



Natee K Jindakum // Shutterstock

Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,004

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,026

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #40

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119



Africa Studio // Shutterstock

Kim is a name of English origin meaning “kingly”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,026

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #43

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378



Malakhova Ganna // Shutterstock

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,039

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468



Canva

Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,096

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650



Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,122

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750



Canva

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,127

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778



Marko Poplasen // Shutterstock

Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,134

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948



Bodler // Shutterstock

Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,139

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#745 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,159

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, -2.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897



Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,213

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434



Oleggg // Shutterstock

Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,222

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193



Durganand // Shutterstock

Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,259

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#745 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137



pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,279

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#525 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606



Coy_Creek // Shutterstock

Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,343

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#888 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812



George Rudy // Shutterstock

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,374

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#265 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248



FamVeld // Shutterstock

Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,396

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#908 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589



Mcimage // Shutterstock

Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,401

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#908 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776



Canva

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,402

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#908 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,468

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#340 (tie) most common name, -92.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184



Rob Marmion // Shutterstock

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,490

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#578 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078



Krystyna Taran // Shutterstock

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,540

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#578 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218



Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,548

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,701

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#764 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483



Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,962

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#666 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770



Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,967

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#772 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412



Haywiremedia // Shutterstock

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,134

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#772 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561



Dasha Muller // Shutterstock

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,165

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#220 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223



Darkdiamond67 // Shutterstock

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,215

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#493 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044



phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,240

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#128 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,355

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285



Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,384

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#973 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661



ucchie79 // Shutterstock

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,751

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#567 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151



Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Oregon

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,962

– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980