Most popular girl names in the 60s in Oregon
Every new parent faces the difficult decision of choosing the perfect name for a newborn. First names rarely get changed after being assigned and carry with them a wide range of meanings and associations. This creates a lot of pressure on expectant parents to pick the perfect moniker for their little ones.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, many parents end up choosing the same names over and over. Research suggests that we pick specific names implying desired characteristics about our children, selecting names for boys and girls intended to shape them. Male monikers are commonly inspired by political, cultural, and personal influences that suggest good, masculine, and well-rounded people.
The 1960s are commonly associated with tie-dye-clad hippies, psychedelic experimentation, and rock ‘n’ roll icons like the Beatles and Jimi Hendrix. But underneath the flower power, free love exterior, the ‘60s were a period of radical social and political change—not only in the United States but around the world. The decade was one characterized by a host of juxtapositions; anger and fear over injustice and uneasy political conditions lived alongside notions of musical awakening and pacifist harmony.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the ‘60s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born. The names in this list represent the distinct intersection of Baby Boomer and Gen X and a reflection of some of the most well-known celebrities, musicians, and trends of the time. Keep reading to see if your name was among the most popular in the ‘60s in your home state.
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 803
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #47
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 89,307
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 816
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#195 (tie) most common name, -76.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 119,212
Robin is a name of German origin meaning “fame-bright”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 832
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -98.8% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 118,322
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning “divine”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 836
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,441
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 838
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #61
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 69,144
Carol is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 838
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #38
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 112,341
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 857
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -83.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 116,789
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 858
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 114,291
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 870
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 139,333
Tamara is a name of Arabic origin meaning “date or palm tree”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 897
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #100
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 38,966
Rhonda is a name of Welsh origin meaning “good lance”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 901
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #44
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 93,607
Laurie is a name of Latin origin meaning “sweet bay tree”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 906
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 74,452
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 930
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #121
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 33,785
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 955
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#1151 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 88,970
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 971
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 11 (#1067 most common name, -98.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 120,967
Denise is a name of Greek origin meaning “to be devoted to Bacchus”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,000
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,834
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning “lady of the home”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,004
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 213,457
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,026
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 101,119
Kim is a name of English origin meaning “kingly”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,026
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 94,378
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,039
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -85.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 99,468
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning “cherry fruit”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,096
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 135,650
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning “foreign”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,122
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,750
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,127
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 103,778
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning “all sweetness”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,134
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 181,948
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “grace”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,139
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#745 most common name, -97.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 142,707
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,159
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, -2.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 168,897
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,213
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,434
Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,222
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 84,193
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning “noble”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,259
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 31 (#745 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 231,137
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning “moon goddess”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,279
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 63 (#525 most common name, -95.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 196,606
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,343
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 19 (#888 most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 183,812
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,374
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#265 most common name, -89.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 159,248
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning “woman from Mount Kynthos”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,396
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#908 most common name, -98.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 91,589
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “bee”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,401
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#908 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 153,776
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,402
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 18 (#908 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 126,385
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,468
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#340 (tie) most common name, -92.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 174,184
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,490
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#578 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 128,078
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,540
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#578 most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 182,218
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,548
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -88.9% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,429
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,701
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#764 most common name, -98.3% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 164,483
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,962
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#666 most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 151,770
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning “beautiful”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 1,967
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#772 (tie) most common name, -98.6% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 225,412
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,134
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 28 (#772 (tie) most common name, data not available compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 176,561
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,165
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#220 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 355,223
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,215
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#493 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 286,044
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,240
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#128 most common name, -87.2% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 259,092
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,355
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -94.1% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 208,285
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,384
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#973 most common name, -99.4% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 287,661
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 2,751
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#567 (tie) most common name, -98.0% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 166,151
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 3,962
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 60s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1960 to 1969: 496,980