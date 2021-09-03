Skip to Content
Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon


Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 18.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 5,874


Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%
— 18.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
– Total population: 1,513


English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%
— 16.3% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 87,276


Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 15.7% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
– Total population: 5,729


Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 15.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 6,365

Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 13.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 51,901


Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%
— 13.5% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
– Total population: 17,900


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%
— 13.4% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 1,343


Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%
— 11.5% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
– Total population: 5,647


Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%
— 11.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
– Total population: 94,707

Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%
— 11.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
– Total population: 57,210


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%
— 10.9% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 12,876


Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%
— 10.9% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 22,692


Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%
— 10.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
– Total population: 68,693


Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%
— 10.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
– Total population: 1,206

Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%
— 10.4% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 20,270


Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%
— 9.9% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 45.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
– Total population: 8,067


Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%
— 9.2% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 19,198


Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%
— 9.2% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
– Total population: 39,774


Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 8.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
– Total population: 51,547

Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%
— 8.0% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
– Total population: 169,653


Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%
— 5.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 316,909


M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%
— 4.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 80,137


USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 2.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
– Total population: 21,131


Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.3%
— 0.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
– Total population: 20,040

Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%
— 0.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
– Total population: 17,681


Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.7%
— 0.2% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
– Total population: 62,594


English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 3.1% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
– Total population: 31,051


Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 3.3% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
– Total population: 143,104


Edmund Garman // Flickr

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%
— 3.4% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
– Total population: 251,462

EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.8%
— 4.7% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
– Total population: 39,681


Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.0%
— 8.2% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
– Total population: 299,602


M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.8%
— 11.0% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%
– Total population: 444,412


cpaulfell // Shutterstock

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.1%
— 11.5% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 73.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%
– Total population: 74,955


Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.3%
— 14.9% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
– Total population: 17,427

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 75.7%
— 20.4% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%
– Total population: 644,139

