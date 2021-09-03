Stacker



Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%

— 18.6% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%

– Total population: 5,874



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%

— 18.1% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%

– Total population: 1,513



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%

— 16.3% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%

– Total population: 87,276



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%

— 15.7% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%

– Total population: 5,729



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%

— 15.6% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%

– Total population: 6,365

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%

— 13.6% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 51,901



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%

— 13.5% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%

– Total population: 17,900



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%

— 13.4% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%

– Total population: 1,343



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%

— 11.5% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%

– Total population: 5,647



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%

— 11.1% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%

– Total population: 94,707

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%

— 11.1% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%

– Total population: 57,210



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%

— 10.9% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%

– Total population: 12,876



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%

— 10.9% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%

– Total population: 22,692



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%

— 10.8% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%

– Total population: 68,693



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%

— 10.6% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%

– Total population: 1,206

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%

— 10.4% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 20,270



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%

— 9.9% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 45.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%

– Total population: 8,067



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%

— 9.2% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 19,198



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%

— 9.2% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%

– Total population: 39,774



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%

— 8.8% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%

– Total population: 51,547

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%

— 8.0% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%

– Total population: 169,653



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%

— 5.1% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%

– Total population: 316,909



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%

— 4.8% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.9%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%

– Total population: 80,137



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%

— 2.6% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%

– Total population: 21,131



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.3%

— 0.8% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%

– Total population: 20,040

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%

— 0.8% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%

– Total population: 17,681



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.7%

— 0.2% lower than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%

– Total population: 62,594



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%

— 3.1% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%

– Total population: 31,051



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%

— 3.3% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%

– Total population: 143,104



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%

— 3.4% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%

– Total population: 251,462

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.8%

— 4.7% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.7%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%

– Total population: 39,681



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.0%

— 8.2% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%

– Total population: 299,602



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.8%

— 11.0% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.3%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%

– Total population: 444,412



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.1%

— 11.5% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 73.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%

– Total population: 74,955



– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.3%

— 14.9% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.5%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%

– Total population: 17,427

– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 75.7%

— 20.4% higher than Oregon average

– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.2%

– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%

– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%

– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%

– Total population: 644,139