Counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced. Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Oregon using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.
You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.2%
— 18.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 48.7%
– Total population: 5,874
Tedder // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 51.5%
— 18.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 54.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 49.1%
– Total population: 1,513
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 52.6%
— 16.3% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 34.7%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.4%
– Total population: 87,276
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 15.7% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.0%
– Total population: 5,729
Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 53.0%
— 15.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 50.5%
– Total population: 6,365
You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Oregon
Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.3%
— 13.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 51,901
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%
— 13.5% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.0%
– Total population: 17,900
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 54.4%
— 13.4% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.8%
– Total population: 1,343
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.7%
— 11.5% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.3%
– Total population: 5,647
Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%
— 11.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.5%
– Total population: 94,707
You may also like: Best places to retire in Oregon
Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 55.9%
— 11.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 55.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 24.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.5%
– Total population: 57,210
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%
— 10.9% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.8%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.7%
– Total population: 12,876
Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.0%
— 10.9% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 56.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 25.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.3%
– Total population: 22,692
Joseph Novak // Wikicommons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.1%
— 10.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 35.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 27.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.1%
– Total population: 68,693
Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.2%
— 10.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 58.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 30.7%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.8%
– Total population: 1,206
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Oregon
Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.3%
— 10.4% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 36.3%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 20,270
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 56.6%
— 9.9% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 45.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 17.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 51.9%
– Total population: 8,067
Manuela Durson // Shutterstock
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%
— 9.2% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.4%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 19,198
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.1%
— 9.2% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 59.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 26.5%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.7%
– Total population: 39,774
Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.4%
— 8.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 57.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 37.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.0%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.9%
– Total population: 51,547
You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 57.8%
— 8.0% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 60.6%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 53.0%
– Total population: 169,653
Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.7%
— 5.1% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 61.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 38.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 52.1%
– Total population: 316,909
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 59.8%
— 4.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.9%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 54.2%
– Total population: 80,137
USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 61.2%
— 2.6% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 39.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.7%
– Total population: 21,131
Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.3%
— 0.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.0%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 59.1%
– Total population: 20,040
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 80s in Oregon
Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.4%
— 0.8% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 62.0%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.1%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 60.3%
– Total population: 17,681
Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 62.7%
— 0.2% lower than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 63.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 29.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 58.8%
– Total population: 62,594
English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.8%
— 3.1% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 65.1%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.1%
– Total population: 31,051
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 64.9%
— 3.3% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 40.1%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.9%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.0%
– Total population: 143,104
Edmund Garman // Flickr
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.0%
— 3.4% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 64.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.2%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 28.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 61.3%
– Total population: 251,462
You may also like: Recipes from Oregon
EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 65.8%
— 4.7% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 66.7%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 41.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 31.2%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 63.9%
– Total population: 39,681
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 68.0%
— 8.2% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 67.4%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 43.8%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.4%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 64.0%
– Total population: 299,602
M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 69.8%
— 11.0% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 74.3%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.1%
– Total population: 444,412
cpaulfell // Shutterstock
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 70.1%
— 11.5% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 73.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 46.6%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 37.6%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.4%
– Total population: 74,955
Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 72.3%
— 14.9% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 71.5%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 48.5%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 32.8%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 67.6%
– Total population: 17,427
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Oregon
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
– Percentage who are worried about climate change: 75.7%
— 20.4% higher than Oregon average
– Percentage who agree that global warming is affecting weather in the US: 75.2%
– Percentage who think global warming will harm them personally: 50.9%
– Percentage who hear about global warming in the media at least weekly: 36.3%
– Percentage who think Congress should be doing more to address global warming: 70.5%
– Total population: 644,139