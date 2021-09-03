States where people in Oregon are getting new jobs

Stacker



Jobs are one of the biggest reasons people move. Areas with growing job markets like Texas are gaining residents, while states with sluggish markets experience brain drain as workers move to places that can support their careers. Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau Jobs-to-Jobs Flows to determine the states where people from Oregon are finding the most new jobs. States are ranked by the number of people from Oregon that started a new job in the second quarter of 2020. Data is not available for Alaska, Arkansas, and Mississippi.

In Q2 2020, 12,037 people from Oregon started a job in another state. Keep reading to find out which states were most common.



– Started a new job in Ohio from Oregon in Q2 2020: 87

— 0.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Ohio in Q2 2020: 106

— #34 most common destination from Ohio

– Net job flow: 19 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Virginia from Oregon in Q2 2020: 91

— 0.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Virginia in Q2 2020: 120

— #34 most common destination from Virginia

– Net job flow: 29 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Wisconsin from Oregon in Q2 2020: 97

— 0.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Wisconsin in Q2 2020: 90

— #26 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Net job flow: 7 to Wisconsin



– Started a new job in Hawaii from Oregon in Q2 2020: 101

— 0.8% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Hawaii in Q2 2020: 170

— #4 most common destination from Hawaii

– Net job flow: 69 to Oregon



– Started a new job in New York from Oregon in Q2 2020: 106

— 0.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from New York in Q2 2020: 225

— #36 most common destination from New York

– Net job flow: 119 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Missouri from Oregon in Q2 2020: 111

— 0.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Missouri in Q2 2020: 112

— #28 most common destination from Missouri

– Net job flow: 1 to Oregon



– Started a new job in North Carolina from Oregon in Q2 2020: 119

— 1.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from North Carolina in Q2 2020: 141

— #33 most common destination from North Carolina

– Net job flow: 22 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Minnesota from Oregon in Q2 2020: 121

— 1.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Minnesota in Q2 2020: 121

— #23 most common destination from Minnesota

– Net job flow: 0 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Tennessee from Oregon in Q2 2020: 130

— 1.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Tennessee in Q2 2020: 121

— #32 most common destination from Tennessee

– Net job flow: 9 to Tennessee



– Started a new job in Illinois from Oregon in Q2 2020: 136

— 1.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Illinois in Q2 2020: 189

— #31 (tie) most common destination from Illinois

– Net job flow: 53 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Florida from Oregon in Q2 2020: 234

— 1.9% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Florida in Q2 2020: 342

— #33 most common destination from Florida

– Net job flow: 108 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Montana from Oregon in Q2 2020: 241

— 2.0% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Montana in Q2 2020: 168

— #9 most common destination from Montana

– Net job flow: 73 to Montana



– Started a new job in Utah from Oregon in Q2 2020: 250

— 2.1% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Utah in Q2 2020: 327

— #10 most common destination from Utah

– Net job flow: 77 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Nevada from Oregon in Q2 2020: 263

— 2.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Nevada in Q2 2020: 313

— #8 most common destination from Nevada

– Net job flow: 50 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Colorado from Oregon in Q2 2020: 323

— 2.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Colorado in Q2 2020: 410

— #23 most common destination from Colorado

– Net job flow: 87 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Texas from Oregon in Q2 2020: 544

— 4.5% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Texas in Q2 2020: 608

— #29 most common destination from Texas

– Net job flow: 64 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Arizona from Oregon in Q2 2020: 555

— 4.6% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Arizona in Q2 2020: 603

— #10 most common destination from Arizona

– Net job flow: 48 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Idaho from Oregon in Q2 2020: 688

— 5.7% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Idaho in Q2 2020: 741

— #4 most common destination from Idaho

– Net job flow: 53 to Oregon



– Started a new job in California from Oregon in Q2 2020: 1,833

— 15.2% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from California in Q2 2020: 3,970

— #7 most common destination from California

– Net job flow: 2,137 to Oregon



– Started a new job in Washington from Oregon in Q2 2020: 4,740

— 39.4% of total new out-of-state jobs

– Started a new job in Oregon from Washington in Q2 2020: 3,601

— #2 most common destination from Washington

– Net job flow: 1,139 to Washington