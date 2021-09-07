Skip to Content
Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon


Pexels

While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.

Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.


Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock

#50. Susan

Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 645
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#973 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327


Canva

#49. Jill

Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 649
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073


FreelySky // Shutterstock

#48. Kristina

Kristina is a name of Scandinavian origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 653
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#666 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #99
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 32,631


Canva

#47. Holly

Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#351 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467


Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock

#46. Tara

Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 658
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075


phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock

#45. Brenda

Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 682
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#764 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,589


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#44. Megan

Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 699
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,258


Canva

#43. Misty

Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 704
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,284


Canva

#42. Tammy

Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 710
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830


Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#41. Teresa

Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 718
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#666 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001


Canva

#40. Lori

Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 727
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784


CroMary // Shutterstock

#39. Karen

Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 754
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#493 (tie) most common name, -91.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185


lascot studio // Pexels

#38. Emily

Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#10 most common name, +64.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #66
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 46,803


photoDiod // Shutterstock

#37. Tiffany

Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 774
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#973 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151


Pixabay

#36. April

April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 809
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#476 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935


Aaron Amat // Shutterstock

#35. Crystal

Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 821
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#586 (tie) most common name, -93.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759


Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock

#34. Tracy

Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 859
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538


Unsplash

#33. Tina

Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 899
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757


Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock

#32. Christine

Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241


Nitin Kumar // Pexels

#31. Dawn

Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443


Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock

#30. Carrie

Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 917
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available

National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837


Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock

#29. Jamie

Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 931
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#624 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812


Pixabay

#28. Wendy

Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 947
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#1151 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188


Pixabay

#27. Mary

Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 973
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#220 (tie) most common name, -82.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279


Fuller Photography // Shutterstock

#26. Erin

Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 977
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#493 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911


Canva

#25. Kelly

Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,018
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#578 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568


ucchie79 // Shutterstock

#24. Amber

Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,037
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#378 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013


Matva // Shutterstock

#23. Heidi

Heidi is a name of German origin meaning “nobility”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,123
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#313 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,214


Max Bukovski // Shutterstock

#22. Rachel

Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,129
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777


Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock

#21. Laura

Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,132
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#340 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216


PxHere

#20. Andrea

Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,151
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#155 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433


Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock

#19. Sara

Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,158
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#246 (tie) most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948


Canva

#18. Amanda

Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,279
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#424 (tie) most common name, -93.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920


Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock

#17. Elizabeth

Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,293
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, -12.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869


Surne1shots // Shutterstock

#16. Christina

Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#466 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747


pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock

#15. Nicole

Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,399
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#290 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672


Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock

#14. Shannon

Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,565
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805


Canva

#13. Stephanie

Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,635
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#267 (tie) most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470


Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock

#12. Julie

Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,674
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#567 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949


Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock

#11. Rebecca

Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,740
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312


Canva

#10. Jessica

Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,944
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488


Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock

#9. Kimberly

Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,099
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#128 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112


Canva

#8. Lisa

Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,276
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676


Red Light Films // Pexels

#7. Sarah

Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,431
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841


Africa Studio // Shutterstock

#6. Melissa

Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,450
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#195 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291


Canva

#5. Michelle

Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,830
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140


Canva

#4. Heather

Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,029
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#856 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939


Canva

#3. Angela

Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,034
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#265 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222


Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#2. Amy

Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,108
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009


Darren Brode // Shutterstock

#1. Jennifer

Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.

Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,778
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)

National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791

Stacker

