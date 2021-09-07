Most popular girl names in the 70s in Oregon
Pexels
While many women throughout history have achieved amazing things, most little girls’ names are popularized by the stars of the entertainment industry: a child actress who was a beacon of hope during the Great Depression; the title of a popular song; or the name fictional characters gave their baby in a sitcom.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 70s in Oregon using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
So why were so many parents drawn to a few popular names during this groovy decade? The answers vary from name to name but make total sense when you consider the context of the era—after all, names can tell the story of a generation. Radios blaring the melodies Fleetwood Mac may have inspired parents to name their daughters after the band’s keyboardist, Christine McVie, people who came of age during the peace-and-love counterculture revolution may have been attracted to nature-inspired baby names, like Crystal, April, or Heather. Other newborns of the 1970s may have gotten their names from some of the biggest stars of the decade, like Julie Andrews or Carrie Fisher.
Keep reading to see if any familiar girls’ names (or your own!) made our list.
Tatyana Domnicheva // Shutterstock
#50. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “lily”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 645
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#973 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 88,327
Canva
#49. Jill
Jill is a name of English origin meaning “child of the gods”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 649
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #54
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 55,073
FreelySky // Shutterstock
#48. Kristina
Kristina is a name of Scandinavian origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 653
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#666 most common name, -93.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #99
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 32,631
Canva
#47. Holly
Holly is a name of English origin meaning “the clearing by the hollow”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 657
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 108 (#351 most common name, -83.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #58
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 50,467
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#46. Tara
Tara is a name of Irish origin meaning “rocky hill”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 658
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -98.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #43
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,075
phadungsak sawasdee // Shutterstock
#45. Brenda
Brenda is a name of Norse origin meaning “sword”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 682
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 29 (#764 most common name, -95.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #60
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 48,589
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#44. Megan
Megan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “pearl”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 699
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 101 (#371 most common name, -85.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #89
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 37,258
Canva
#43. Misty
Misty is a name of English origin meaning “mist”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 704
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #75
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,284
Canva
#42. Tammy
Tammy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “palm tree”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 710
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #23
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 98,830
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#41. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning “huntress”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 718
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 40 (#666 most common name, -94.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,001
Canva
#40. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning “bay laurel”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 727
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #32
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,784
CroMary // Shutterstock
#39. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning “pure”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 754
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#493 (tie) most common name, -91.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,185
lascot studio // Pexels
#38. Emily
Emily is a name of Latin origin meaning “to strive”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 773
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,275 (#10 most common name, +64.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #66
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 46,803
photoDiod // Shutterstock
#37. Tiffany
Tiffany is a name of Greek origin meaning “appearance of God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 774
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 14 (#973 most common name, -98.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #42
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 65,151
Pixabay
#36. April
April is a name of Latin origin meaning “to open”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 809
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 70 (#476 most common name, -91.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 76,935
Aaron Amat // Shutterstock
#35. Crystal
Crystal is a name of Latin origin meaning “Earth mineral”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 821
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 53 (#586 (tie) most common name, -93.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 73,759
Tetiana Iatsenko // Shutterstock
#34. Tracy
Tracy is a name of Irish origin meaning “fighter”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 859
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #24
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 95,538
Unsplash
#33. Tina
Tina is a name of English origin meaning “river”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 899
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #29
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 84,757
Nolte Lourens // Shutterstock
#32. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 23 (#823 (tie) most common name, -97.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 103,241
Nitin Kumar // Pexels
#31. Dawn
Dawn is a name of English origin meaning “daybreak”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 900
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #26
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 92,443
Maria Evseyeva // Shutterstock
#30. Carrie
Carrie is a name of German origin meaning “free man”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 917
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: data not available
National
– Rank: #41
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 66,837
Oleksiy Avtomonov // Shutterstock
#29. Jamie
Jamie is a name of Scottish origin meaning “supplanter”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 931
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 46 (#624 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #40
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,812
Pixabay
#28. Wendy
Wendy is a name of English origin meaning “friend”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 947
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 8 (#1151 (tie) most common name, -99.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #36
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 74,188
Pixabay
#27. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “drop of the sea”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 973
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 170 (#220 (tie) most common name, -82.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 126,279
Fuller Photography // Shutterstock
#26. Erin
Erin is a name of Irish origin meaning “peace”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 977
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 67 (#493 (tie) most common name, -93.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 67,911
Canva
#25. Kelly
Kelly is a name of Irish origin meaning “bright-headed”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,018
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 54 (#578 most common name, -94.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 133,568
ucchie79 // Shutterstock
#24. Amber
Amber is a name of Persian origin meaning “ambergris”, a fragrant material extracted from a type of whale.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,037
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 97 (#378 (tie) most common name, -90.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #65
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 47,013
Matva // Shutterstock
#23. Heidi
Heidi is a name of German origin meaning “nobility”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,123
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 124 (#313 most common name, -89.0% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #76
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 42,214
Max Bukovski // Shutterstock
#22. Rachel
Rachel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “ewe”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,129
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 182 (#206 (tie) most common name, -83.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 77,777
Michael Pettigrew // Shutterstock
#21. Laura
Laura is a name of Latin origin meaning “bay laurel plant”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,132
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 115 (#340 (tie) most common name, -89.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,216
PxHere
#20. Andrea
Andrea is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,151
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 254 (#155 most common name, -77.9% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 86,433
Tatiana Katsai // Shutterstock
#19. Sara
Sara is a derivation of the name Sarah, of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,158
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 155 (#246 (tie) most common name, -86.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #50
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 56,948
Canva
#18. Amanda
Amanda is a name of Latin origin meaning “worthy of love”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,279
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 82 (#424 (tie) most common name, -93.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 123,920
Amalia Zilio // Shutterstock
#17. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “god is my oath”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,293
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,134 (#12 most common name, -12.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 142,869
Surne1shots // Shutterstock
#16. Christina
Christina is a name of Latin origin meaning “follower of Christ”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,395
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 72 (#466 (tie) most common name, -94.8% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 125,747
pixelheadphoto digitalskillet // Shutterstock
#15. Nicole
Nicole is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,399
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 135 (#290 (tie) most common name, -90.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 144,672
Natalia Kirichenko // Shutterstock
#14. Shannon
Shannon is a name of Irish origin meaning “wise river”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,565
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 5 (#1374 most common name, -99.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 113,805
Canva
#13. Stephanie
Stephanie is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,635
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 144 (#267 (tie) most common name, -91.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 160,470
Shyamalamuralinath // Shutterstock
#12. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning “youthful”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,674
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 56 (#567 (tie) most common name, -96.7% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 121,949
Marlon Lopez MMG1 Design // Shutterstock
#11. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “servant of God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,740
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 149 (#257 (tie) most common name, -91.4% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 137,312
Canva
#10. Jessica
Jessica is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God beholds”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 1,944
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 228 (#168 most common name, -88.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 143,488
Liudmila Fadzeyeva // Shutterstock
#9. Kimberly
Kimberly is a name of English origin meaning “from the wood of the royal forest”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,099
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 287 (#128 most common name, -86.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 229,112
Canva
#8. Lisa
Lisa is a name of English origin meaning “God’s promise”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,276
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 10 (#1115 most common name, -99.6% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 228,676
Red Light Films // Pexels
#7. Sarah
Sarah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “princess”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,431
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 378 (#89 most common name, -84.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 118,841
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#6. Melissa
Melissa is a name of Greek origin meaning “honey bee”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,450
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 193 (#195 (tie) most common name, -92.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 253,291
Canva
#5. Michelle
Michelle is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 2,830
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -95.1% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 249,140
Canva
#4. Heather
Heather is a name of Scottish origin meaning “a variety of small shrubs with pink or white flowers”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,029
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 21 (#856 (tie) most common name, -99.3% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 203,939
Canva
#3. Angela
Angela is a name of Latin origin meaning “messenger of God”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,034
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 145 (#265 most common name, -95.2% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 225,222
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#2. Amy
Amy is a name of French origin meaning “beloved”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 3,108
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 140 (#275 (tie) most common name, -95.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 269,009
Darren Brode // Shutterstock
#1. Jennifer
Jennifer is a name of English origin meaning “white shadow, white wave”.
Oregon
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 6,778
– Number of babies from 2010 to 2019: 172 (#217 most common name, -97.5% compared to the 70s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Number of babies from 1970 to 1979: 581,791
