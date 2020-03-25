Oregon tax filing, payment deadline delayed to July 15

Taxation

Syncs with federal delay due to COVID-19 outbreak

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At the direction of Gov. Kate Brown, the Oregon Department of Revenue announced Wednesday a 90-day extension for state tax filing and payment deadlines for personal income taxes and some other taxes, closely following the IRS extension declaration on federal taxes.

The agency said its "move is a result of the governor’s priority to keep Oregonians safe and healthy, while also providing relief and consistency for Oregon taxpayers affected by the federal and state COVID-19 emergency."

“The governor’s clearly stated goal is for Oregon families to stay home, save lives,” said Oregon Department of Revenue Director Nia Ray. “After consultation with the state treasurer and state budget officials, the Department of Revenue will extend personal and corporate income tax deadlines during this challenging period.”

Under the authority of ORS 305.157, the director of the Department of Revenue has determined that the governor’s state-declared emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the action of the IRS will impair the ability of Oregon taxpayers to take certain actions within the time prescribed by law. Therefore, the director has ordered an automatic extension of the 2019 tax year filing and payment due dates for certain affected taxpayers as indicated below.

For personal income taxpayers:

The Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 is automatically extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020.

due date for tax year 2019 is automatically extended from April 15, 2020 to July 15, 2020. The Oregon tax payment deadline for payments due with the 2019 tax year return is automatically extended to July 15, 2020.

Estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 are not extended.

The tax year 2019 six-month extension to file, if requested, continues to extend only the filing deadline until October 15, 2020.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call us to qualify for this automatic Oregon tax filing and payment extension.

If you have questions about your personal income tax, contact questions.dor@oregon.gov.

For corporate income/excise taxpayers:

The Oregon return filing due date for tax year 2019 is automatically extended from May 15, 2020 until July 15, 2020. Returns due after May 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.

due date for tax year 2019 is automatically extended from May 15, 2020 until July 15, 2020. Returns due after May 15, 2020 are not extended at this time. The Oregon tax payment deadline for payments due with the 2019 return by May 15, 2020 is automatically extended to July 15, 2020. Payments for returns due after May 15, 2020 are not extended at this time.

deadline for payments due with the 2019 return by May 15, 2020 is automatically extended to July 15, 2020. Payments for returns due after May 15, 2020 are not extended at this time. Estimated tax payments for tax year 2020 are not extended.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call us to qualify for this automatic Oregon tax filing and payment extension.

Interest and penalties:

Because of the extension of the due dates for filing returns and making payments, any interest and penalties with respect to Oregon tax filings and payments extended by this order begin accruing on July 16, 2020.

No automatic extension is provided in this order for the payment or deposit of any other type of Oregon tax or for the filing of Oregon information returns.

Taxpayers can find resources such as forms and publications, information regarding filing as an individual or business, and helpful tools, such as Where’s My Refund and What’s My Kicker, on the Department of Revenue webpage. You can also keep up to date with the latest developments and news surrounding impacts of COVID-19 to your taxes at www.oregon.gov/dor/.

You can visit www.oregon.gov/dor to get forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments. You can call 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222 (toll-free) or email questions.dor@oregon.gov for additional assistance. For TTY for hearing- or speech-impaired, call 800-886-7204.