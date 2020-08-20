Proposed C.O. fiber optic cable line aims to boost rural connectivity

Technology

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- If you're having trouble with internet service and connectivity in some rural areas of Central Oregon, that may be resolved soon.

The Deschutes and Fremont-Winema national forests are proposing to authorize the Zayo Group to install and operate 35 miles of underground fiber optic cable from southern Bend to the La Pine area.

The cable will be buried on ODOT right of way along Highway 97 and Forest Service land along state Highway 31.

It's part of a Colorado company's proposed project that extends from Prineville to Reno, Nevada. They said it will help improve the bandwidth and connectivity in rural communities in Oregon, California and Nevada. The goal is to help rural communities maintain service during natural disasters.

Officials said the fiber optic line project will extend about 32 miles on the Bend-Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes forest and 1.5 miles on the Silver Lake Ranger District on the Fremont-Winema.

The conduit and cable system would consist of three 1.25 inch-diameter high-density polyethylene buried conduits that contain the fiber optic cables.

A public comment period for community members to give their input is underway, through Sept. 15.

