Apple’s services business fuels its growth in latest quarter

Apple topped Wall Street’s estimates in its latest quarter and reported one of the strongest three-month periods in its history on Thursday thanks to record revenues for its services business and strong iPhone sales.

The company reported sales of $97.3 billion for its fiscal second quarter, up 9% from the year prior. Apple’s iPhone business grew 5% to $50.6 billion during the quarter. Revenue from its services business climbed 17% from a year earlier to nearly $20 billion in the quarter.

Shares of Apple rose 4.5% in after-hours trading Thursday following the earnings results. Apple’s board of directors also authorized a $90 billion increase to its share repurchase program.

The latest results follow Apple’s record revenue during its all-important holiday quarter even as it continued to grapple with supply chain shortages. In January, the company reported $123.9 billion in revenue for the final months of the year, an 11% increase from the year prior, fueled by demand for its latest lineup of iPhones and other devices as well as the strength of its services business.

Last month, Apple hosted its first product event of the year where it showed off an upgraded iPad Air, a new desktop computer, a powerful new Mac chip and the first budget iPhone with access to 5G networks.

