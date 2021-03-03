Central Oregonians seek answers regarding Real ID, air travel amid pandemic

Travel

Redmond Airport director will try to clear up any confusion

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Redmond Airport official reached out to NewsChannel 21 Wednesday morning with answers to some questions the public is asking about traveling, including information regarding the Real ID requirement, as well as what you need to do to fly amid the pandemic.

Here's some initial questions and answers:

"When does the Real ID requirement go into effect?"

Pending COVID updates, that begins on Oct. 1. At that point, a standard ID or driver license will not be accepted for domestic air travel.

"Do I need a COVID-19 test to fly?"

Well, it depends on your destination. As of now, you would not need to take a COVID-19 test for most domestic flights, because most states do not require a negative result. However, several states do ask you to fill out a travel health form upon arrival, or quarantine for 10-14 days.

The current mandates in Oregon state people arriving from other states or countries, including returning Oregon residents, are encouraged to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. Non-essential travel, which includes tourism, is discouraged.

Other questions we're getting the answers to include:

"Can I still fly with my current license or passport?"

"I lost my license or it is expired, or I have a temporary one—can I still travel?"

"What are the Covid restrictions and requirements to fly to and from RDM?"

"Do I need to have been vaccinated to fly?"

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser will be speaking with Redmond Airport Director Zachary Bass Wednesday afternoon, and will have the answers to these questions and more on Fox @ 4.