C.O. home maintenance cos. still afloat amid coronavirus

Impact varies, precautions taken, but many want to keep working

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While many Central Oregon businesses have shut down services, others are still up and running, including companies who come into your home to do their jobs.

Central Oregon Heating, Cooling and Plumbing is among those still offering services while adapting to this unusual work environment.

Internally, the company has been sanitizing at least four times a day. That means all phones, keyboards and laptops are scrubbed with a disinfecting wipe about every two hours.

Outside the office, the company is implementing extra safety measures as well.

"All the guys have masks, they have gloves, shoe protectors, just to ensure that we're staying safe with our community and also with our technicians," Jessica Kameyama, service manager at Central Oregon Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, said Wednesday.

Kameyama said some of the older clients have postponed appointments. However, since many others are quarantined at home, people are using this as an opportunity to take advantage of their services.

"I mean, our schedule really hasn't changed,” Kameyama said. “If anything, it's gotten a little more busy, with the weather being the way it is, and everybody wanting to make sure that they get those filters changed out."

Bend Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning is also working on site at least five days a week. On Wednesday, the company had a crew working on a house in Sisters. Each crew member was wearing a mask, gloves and shoe covers.

"Then we sanitize all our equipment in between jobs,” said Kevin West, the company owner. “So if there is a hose going into a house on our carpet cleaning side, or our duct cleaning side, everything gets sprayed down in between jobs before the next house."

"We let everyone on the crew vote on it, and everybody wants to work -- 100 percent." --Kevin West, Bend Carpet and Air Duct Cleaning

The demand has decreased, though. Normally the company will have between six to 10 houses to service in a day. Now, that number has dropped to just two.

"Our homeowners are definitely nervous, our guys are a little bit nervous, but we all had the discussion,” West said. “Should we be laid off and shut our doors? Do we want to keep working? We let everyone on the crew vote on it, and everybody wants to work -- 100 percent."

West said this is typically a slower time of the year anyway for carpet cleaning and air duct maintenance. So while those services are not as needed right now, he said, the schedule is still full.

"Other people are calling, concerned about sanitizing their homes, because we offer disinfectant sprays, too,” West said. “So we're still working, but it's just different."

West also owns a restoration business in Bend that's struggling right now. West said he's relying heavily on his carpet and air duct cleaning company to stay afloat, so no one has to get laid off.