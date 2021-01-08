Twitter bans President Trump permanently
Twitter has suspended President Donald Trump from its platform, the company said Friday evening.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.
“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”
Twitter’s decision followed two tweets by Trump Friday afternoon that would end up being his last. The tweets violated the company’s policy against glorification of violence, Twitter said, and “these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.”
The first tweet was about Trump’s supporters.
“The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”
The second indicated Trump did not plan to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”
Twitter said the tweet concerning inauguration could be viewed as a further statement that the election was not legitimate. It also said that the tweet could be interpreted as Trump saying that the inauguration would be a “safe” target for violence because he would not be attending.
Trump’s other statement about American patriots suggested that “he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election,” Twitter said.
Twitter’s ban specifically addresses “the @realDonaldTrump account,” not President Donald Trump personally.
It is unclear whether Twitter has sought to prevent Trump from launching new accounts, or from tweeting using US government handles such as @POTUS or @WhiteHouse. But the restrictions on Trump are likely limited to his personal account, given the specific language in Twitter’s announcement.
A Twitter spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to questions on the matter.
Comments
16 Comments
Good! His toxic lies have gone WAY too far
LOL! Next removal from office in shame!
AAAAAAAAHAHAHAHahahahahahahaaaaa….!!!!!!
Poor Trump, he’s so picked on. Hahahahahahahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Michael Flynn’s account suspended also.
In the past hour:
– Michael Flynn banned from Twitter
– Sidney Powell banned from Twitter
– Donald Trump banned from Twitter
– Parler given 24 hour ultimatum from App Store
– House to introduce impeachment resolution on Monday
– Pelosi told generals to hide nukes
Finally, some good news 😊
BTW, Sidney Powell, aka The Kraken, was just sued for 1.5B by a certain voting machine mfg.
Parler is down. Error 404
Before the reactionary Constitutional scholars who troll this page start mewling about his First Amendment rights, let’s read it together: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” That’s the whole thing.
As you can see, Twitter is not subject to this, as it is not the government, and is thereby not making any laws. This is not an attack on freedom of speech, it is the exercise of free enterprise by a private (meaning not governmental) business.
It seemed to me that this should have been done long ago. I suppose his lies and rants brought eyes to advertising that made Twitter money, however.
Retweet this if you have more Twitter followers than Donald Trump!
good. voted for him twice – no more support here. he’s done. never want to hear from him again, but appreciate what he did for our economy, but it’s over.
Why would any member of congress, which was invaded the other day by the very special, not want Trump gone ASAP? What will they have to say when if he does something even worse? The very stable genius is obviously dangerous, and people like Cliff Bentz will do nothing to avoid further likely problems after Trump has recovered from the events of 1/6/21. Just give him a few days is a very bad idea and not worth the risk or near certainty.
Trump is banned from Twitter and FB, Parler is down… you just know he’s ranting about Pence in an Amazon review for dress socks right now.
None of you see the problem with this? We are all so F’d.
The funny thing here is the Trumpsters think this is an infringement of the Freedom of speech. They are not savvy enough to understand that the cyber world does not operate under the constitution of the USA.