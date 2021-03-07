Tesla is about to unveil an updated Cybertruck, Elon Musk says

Business

More than a year since Tesla unveiled the first version of the Cybertruck, the company has been mostly silent about plans for its highly anticipated electric pickup.

But CEO Elon Musk said an updated version of the Cybertruck might be coming soon.

On Saturday, Gary Black, the former CEO of Aegon Asset Management, tweeted, “@elonmusk – any update on Cybertruck first delivery date, cool features or options? Patiently waiting. $tsla.” Musk responded, saying Tesla would “probably” update customers about the Cybertruck in the second quarter. He also said the truck will be built at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas.

Tesla revealed the first version of its Cybertruck in November 2019. During the unveiling, a man with a sledgehammer hit the sides of the truck without damaging it. But a demonstration of the truck’s supposedly unbreakable glass windows backfired when a metal ball thrown at the windows did, in fact, break them.

Musk recently admitted that Tesla has quality problems. In 2018, engineering consultant Sandy Munro said the Model 3 initially had “flaws that we would see on a Kia in the ’90s.” And in a February interview with Munro, Musk said, “I thought your criticism was accurate.”

The current Cybertruck model hardly resembles a traditional truck, with futuristic sharp angles that looks like something out of “Total Recall.” Tesla said the base version of the Cybertruck starts at $39,900.

