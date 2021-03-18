Alexi McCammond will no longer join Teen Vogue as editor in chief

Business

Alexi McCammond is out as editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue before she officially started the job, she and the magazine’s owner announced Thursday. The announcement of her appointment to the job had sparked outrage from the publication’s staffers and readers as well as some celebrities because of anti-Asian tweets she posted a decade ago.

“I became a journalist to help lift up the stories and voices of our most vulnerable communities. As a young woman of color, that’s part of the reason I was so excited to lead the Teen Vogue team in their next chapter,” McCammond tweeted. “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about — issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world — and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways.”

“I should not have tweeted what I did and I have taken full responsibility for that. I look at my work and growth in the years since, and have redoubled my commitment to growing in the years to come as both a person and as a professional,” McCammond continued.

The Daily Beast first reported the news of her exit.

This is a developing story. Check back for more…