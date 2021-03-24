Luxury travel agency drops Trump Hotels

Business

Virtuoso, a global travel agency consortium, has dropped all Trump Hotels from its exclusive listings.

“Trump Hotels are no longer part of the Virtuoso network,” the company said.

The luxury travel agency declined to elaborate on why it made the decision, saying they “consider many variables when reviewing both existing and new network participation. Out of respect for all involved parties, and as a general policy, we do not share comments regarding our non-renewal and exit decisions.”

Zenger News, a digital wire service, was the first to report the news.

Virtuoso operates a network of more than 1,100 travel agencies and roughly 22,000 travel advisers in 50 countries. The travel agency enjoys preferred relationships with a number of “hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations.” Advisers usually work with high-end clients to provide them with “unique experiences, special values, complimentary perks, VIP treatment and rare access.”

This comes as Donald Trump’s businesses have taken a hit in the past year. Even before Trump left office and his role in the US Capitol insurrection brought further complications to his businesses, the pandemic was putting considerable strain on Trump Organization properties worldwide.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— CNN’s Brian Todd and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.