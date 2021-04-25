Elon Musk will host SNL in May. Yes, THAT Elon Musk

Business

Live from New York, it’s … Elon Musk?

In one of the more surprising announcements in the recent history of “Saturday Night Live,” the NBC variety show said Saturday that its next host will be Musk, the eccentric CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people on the planet.

Miley Cyrus will be joining Musk as musical guest on May 8.

The choice of Musk is an odd one for “SNL” since the show is not known for picking hosts from the tech or business world. Also, Musk has shunned the media lately.

That said, the show has selected business moguls before, including former New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner and, of course, former President Donald Trump (before he was president.)

Trump hosted the show multiple times including as a candidate in 2015, which caused a lot of controversy for “SNL.”

As for Musk, the businessman will be able to show off his comedic chops. How exactly that plays remains to be seen, but this certainly is one of the buzzier choices SNL has made lately. It will likely get people to tune in who may not normally watch the show.

Musk is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He’s popped up in Marvel’s “Iron Man 2,” in a 2015 episode of “The Simpsons” and in several episode of “South Park.”