Sally Buzbee will be first woman to lead Washington Post as new executive editor

The Washington Post has selected Sally Buzbee, executive editor and senior vice president at the Associated Press, as its new top editor.

Buzbee replaces Marty Baron, who left the job in February. She will be the first woman to run the news organization, according to the Post.

Buzbee has worked at the AP since 1988, first as a reporter and then a bureau chief and later taking on more leadership roles. She served as the AP’s Washington bureau chief from 2010 to 2016, and was named executive editor in 2017.

“Sally Buzbee has an exceptional record of achievement and a tremendous wealth of experience in leading a global news organization,” Post CEO and Publisher Fred Ryan said in a statement. “In an extensive search that included many of the best journalists in America, Sally stood out as the right person to lead The Post going forward. She is widely admired for her absolute integrity, boundless energy, and dedication to the essential role journalism plays in safeguarding our democracy.”

Ryan told the Post that Buzbee was the “runaway unanimous choice” after she interviewed with him and Post owner Jeff Bezos.

“The Washington Post is an institution with a rich journalistic legacy that is on the cutting edge of digital media,” Buzbee said in a statement. “This puts The Post at the forefront of journalism’s future and presents an enormous opportunity for growth. It will be an honor to lead this incredible group of journalists.”

She starts at the Post on June 1.

The AP announced Tuesday it will begin the search for Buzbee’s replacement as executive editor.