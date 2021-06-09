Are you leaving your job in retail? Share your story

Business

Retailers are reporting challenges hiring workers to staff stores and warehouses as the US economy reopens and shoppers spend on clothes, home goods and more.

There were 965,000 open jobs in the retail sector in April, the Labor Department said Tuesday, more than double the figure from last April. And 106,000 retail workers quit their positions in April.

We want to know: Are you a retail worker who has decided to switch fields during the pandemic? Tell us why you are leaving the industry and what your new career path looks like.