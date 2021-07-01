Meghan McCain announces that she is leaving ‘The View’

CNN - Business/Consumer

By Oliver Darcy, CNN Business

Meghan McCain, the conservative personality and co-host of ABC’s “The View” who clashed with her colleagues on and off set, announced Thursday that she is leaving the show.

“I’m just going to rip the bandaid off,” McCain said at the top of the show. “I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful cohorts and viewers at home: This is going to be my last season here at ‘The View.'”

McCain said it was “not an easy decision” and that she will be with “The View” until its current season ends at the end of the month.

McCain had previously mulled leaving the daytime talk show.

CNN reported in the summer of 2019 that McCain, feeling dejected and sabotaged by her colleagues at ABC, was seriously thinking about departing the show.

That was according to two people familiar with the matter at the time. One of the people, who was a friend of McCain’s, told CNN that McCain didn’t “think it’s worth it anymore.”

A senior ABC employee who also spoke to CNN at the time said McCain was “miserable” at the network.

McCain joined “The View” in 2017, replacing Jedediah Bila as the conservative voice on the program and quickly becoming a lightning rod.

McCain regularly clashed with her co-hosts, and the on-air conflicts have gone viral on social media, generating numerous headlines.

