Spider-Man: No Way Home’ trailer has a few surprises in store

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

Spider-Man fans finally got what they were waiting for Monday night when Sony premiered the actual “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer.

Trailers for Marvel movies always come with a lot of excitement, but “No Way Home” is a different story. The film, which stars Tom Holland as the friendly neighborhood web-slinger, has been talked about, theorized over and anticipated ever since the the last film in the series, 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Fans have been so obsessed with the film that even a leaked version of the trailer sent them into a frenzy.

So what makes “No Way Home” so special? Well, a couple of things.

First, it’s all about who’s starring in the film, and who could be starring in the film. Rumors have circulated that former Spider-Man actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, could join Holland in the new film. This would be possible thanks to Marvel’s “multiverse” storyline, which opens up the series to a multitude of characters and realities.

Maguire and Garfield didn’t show up in Monday’s teaser trailer, but other familiar faces from Spider-Man films of old did.

The trailer’s biggest surprise was when Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus arrived at the end of the three minute long teaser to take on Spidey.

It was reported months ago that Molina as well as other prior villains such as Jamie Foxx’s Electro were cast in the film. Yet, actually seeing Molina reprise the character from 2004’s “Spider-Man 2” will likely be enough to get many fans to buy a ticket when the film premieres on December 17.

The trailer presents Holland’s Peter Parker trying to erase reality with the help of Doctor Strange after Parker’s secret identity is found out. Strange, who is played by Benedict Cumberbatch, obliges but things go wrong. Before you know it, reality is broken.

Away from the reality-bending storyline and return of familiar foes, the other reason that “No Way Home” has so much excitement around it is because Spider-Man is a very popular character at the ticket booth. The franchise has notched more than $6.3 billion at the global box office since 2002, according to Comscore.

Thanks to all of this, fans aren’t the only ones circling December 17 on the calendar.

Theater are also looking forward to “No Way Home” hoping that it could be the type of blockbuster that brings in the type of foot traffic it desperately needs after an up and down 2021 at the box office.

