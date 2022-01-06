Hoda Kotb, host of NBC’s ‘Today,’ tests positive for Covid-19

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

After hosts of NBC’s late night shows were hit with Covid, the network’s morning show had a host of its own catch the virus.

Hoda Kotb — one of the hosts of the NBC’s “Today” — said on Thursday that she has tested positive for Covid.

“Thx for well wishes! Feeling good,” Kotb tweeted on Thursday. “Can’t wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo.”

The news of Kotb catching Covid was brought up by host Craig Melvin on “Today” Thursday.

“We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is like many others she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on the show. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”

Kotb testing positive comes after a string of Covid cases have hit some of NBC’s biggest names.

On Tuesday, Seth Meyers — the host of the network’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers” — said that he has tested positive for Covid. This led to Meyers canceling his shows for the rest of the week.

That news came after the host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon, said on Instagram that he, too, had tested positive for the virus.

And all of that came after “Saturday Night Live” had to go on without an audience because of the pandemic. The NBC variety show opened its December 18 episode with Tom Hanks greeting a nearly empty studio.

