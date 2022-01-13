Goldman Sachs urges employees to work remotely until February amid Omicron wave



By Matt Egan

Goldman Sachs is extending its work-from-home guidance by another two weeks amid the wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Wall Street bank on Thursday encouraged US employees who can work remotely to do so until February 1, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told CNN.

That is in line with new health policies Goldman Sachs has rolled out. The bank recently said it will require all employees and visitors to its US offices to show proof of boosters, effective February 1.

Goldman Sachs previously sent a memo on January 2 urging employees to work remotely until January 18.

Other banks have made similar policies.

Bank of America urged most employees on Thursday to stay out of its offices due to continued health concerns.

“Please continue working remotely, until we notify you that it’s time to return,” Bank of America wrote in a memo that was viewed by CNN. A company spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Most employees are encouraged to work remotely during the week of January 17 as the bank continues to monitor the environment, the Bank of America spokesperson said.

“With the ongoing guidance of medical health experts, we use our health & safety framework to assess local conditions and manage our local offices and operations,” Bank of America said in the memo. “As conditions improve in each market, more teammates will return to the office.”

Earlier this month, Jefferies encouraged employees to work from home until at least the end of January, extending a plan the investment bank imposed a month ago following dozens of Covid-19 infections. And this comes after JPMorgan Chase in late December gave employees the option to work from home for the first two weeks of January. Citigroup also told workers to stay home if their roles allow them to do so.

