Mike Tyson is selling ear-shaped cannabis-infused edibles called ‘Mike Bites’

More than two decades after Mike Tyson bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield’s ear at the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight, the legendary boxer has released a line of edibles — in the shape of ears.

The cannabis-infused gummies are called “Mike Bites” in homage to Tyson’s most notorious moment.

Holyfield, the only four-time world heavyweight champion, defeated Tyson at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 1996. The following year, during their highly anticipated rematch, Tyson bit off a small section of Holyfield’s ear, spit it onto the canvas and was promptly disqualified. The gory incident marked the rematch as one of the most bizarre fights in the history of boxing.

Tyson, who was the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title, has launched several cannabis-related ventures in recent years. Tyson 2.0, the company releasing “Mike Bites,” describes itself as “a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson.” In 2021, the company expanded its sales to over 100 locations in California.

On Twitter, Tyson himself vouched that “These ears actually taste good!”

Tyson is part of a wave of celebrities who have launched their own cannabis-related products and brands. In 2015, rapper Snoop Dogg debuted “Leafs by Snoop,” a branded line of cannabis products. Similarly, in 2019, hip-hop artist Drake announced that he was going into business with a Canadian cannabis firm. Joining the trend, Martha Stewart launched her own line of CBD-infused dog treats in 2021, and Jaleel White released a strain of — wait for it — Purple Urkel cannabis.

Tyson hasn’t been shy about his strong relationship with cannabis. The former heavyweight champion admitted in 2019 that he spends $40,000 a month on weed at his 40-acre cannabis ranch. Tyson opened the farm in 2018 after California legalized recreational marijuana. Tyson 2.0’s website explains that “When Mike was in his prime, he used cannabis to relax his body and focus his mind.”

Tyson and Holyfield have reconciled since the infamous “Bite Fight.” The two appeared in a humorous Foot Locker ad together and in 2014, Tyson delivered the speech for Holyfield’s induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

