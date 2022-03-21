Jergens lotion recalled for possible bacterial infection

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

Some types of Jergens moisturizer have been recalled because of possible bacterial contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced that Jergen’s manufacturer, Kao USA, wants customers to check if they have 3-ounce or 10-ounce products of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer, because they could contain pluralibacter gergoviae.

Although the bacterium typically poses little medical risk to healthy people, the FDA noted pluralibacter gergoviae can cause infections in immunocompromised people. Numerous consumer products have been recalled for similar bacterial contaminations.

Kao USA is “urging consumers to discontinue use of the recalled lotion” as a precautionary measure.

The affected Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizers were manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021. They’ve been already removed from the company’s warehouses and Kao USA is working with stores to remove them from shelves.

Customers can find out if their moisturizer is affected by looking for the lot codes on the back of the bottles. Each begins with “ZU.”

Lot codes for the 3 ounce size (UPC 019100109971 for single bottles and 019100267114 for pack of 3) include: ZU712851, ZU712871, ZU712911, ZU722881, ZU712861, ZU712881 and ZU722851.

Affected lot codes for the 10 ounce size (UPC 019100109988) include ZU722741, ZU722781, ZU732791, ZU732811, ZU722771, ZU732781, ZU732801 and ZU732821.

Kao USA said that if a customer has one of those bottles, they should call the company for a free replacement coupon at 1-800-742-8798. A postage paid label and plastic bag will be sent to consumers via mail to return the product.

