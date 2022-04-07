ECB President Christine Lagarde tests positive for Covid

By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, disclosed Thursday that she has tested positive for Covid.

Lagarde, 66, announced her positive test in a tweet. She said that she is full vaccinated and has received a booster shot.

“My symptoms are thankfully reasonably mild,” she said. “I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered. There is no impact on the ECB’s operations.”

The ECB is scheduled to hold its next policy meeting on Thursday, April 14, in Frankfurt.

Although variants of the Covid-19 virus have been causing breakthrough cases of the disease even among those who are vaccinated, vaccines are proving effective in preventing serious illness that can result in hospitalization or death, according to CDC data.

Among other high profile public officials who recently disclosed positive tests are US Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin.

