The Fed’s favorite inflation measure hit a fresh 40-year high

By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business

Americans had to reach deeper into their pockets in March, as yet another key inflation index showed prices hit a fresh 40-year high.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index increased by 6.6% for the year ended in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday. It was the highest rate since the period ended January 1982, outpacing the figure from February.

Energy costs soared in the first quarter on the back of the war in Ukraine, rising 33.9% for the year ended in March. Food prices rose 9.2% over the same period.

Stripping out food and energy costs, the PCE inflation measure rose 5.2%, a slightly slower pace than the 5.3% recorded in February. This index is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, but the slight tick lower is unlikely to change the Fed’s policy path.

The central bank began to raise interest rates last month to get a handle on high inflation, and is expected to keep increasing rates all year. At next week’s highly anticipated policy meeting, the bank is expected to hike rates by a half-percentage point.

Economists are hopeful that inflation peaked in the first quarter — but only the April data could show any relief.

Looking at March alone, prices rose by 0.9%, more than in previous months, while core prices increased by 0.3%, flat from February and in line with economists’ expectations.

American incomes also increased, adding 0.5% or $107.2 billion as employers upped salaries to retain and attract workers. Disposable incomes also rose 0.5%, or $89.7 billion, while consumer spending increased by 1.1%, or $185 billion.

Americans saved less, however: The personal savings rate dipped to 6.2%, the lowest level since 2013.

Employment cost data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday morning showed compensation rose 1.4% in the three months ended in March, adjusted for seasonal swings, more than expected.

