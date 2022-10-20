American Airlines: Our customers aren’t buying international first class tickets. So we’re eliminating them
By Chris Isidore, CNN Business
American Airlines expanded on its plan to drop international first-class cabins and replace them with more business class seats.
The move was first disclosed last month and reiterated in a conference call with investors Thursday by Vasu Raja, the company’s chief commercial officer, who said the change is in response to customer demand.
“The first class will not exist … at American Airlines for the simple reason that our customers aren’t buying it,” he said in response to a question. American Airlines later told CNN that Raja was referring to international flights only.
“The quality of the business class seat has improved so much. And frankly, by removing [first class] we can go provide more business class seats, which is what our customers most want or are most willing to pay for,” Raja said.
Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said American Airlines was dropping all first-class cabins. It is eliminating first-class cabins in international flights only.
