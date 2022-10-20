Skip to Content
CNN - Business/Consumer
By
Published 7:57 AM

Key US bond yield hits highest level since June 2008

<i>Spencer Platt/Getty Images</i><br/>The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield rose to its highest level since June 2008 Thursday morning. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on October 07
Getty Images
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yield rose to its highest level since June 2008 Thursday morning. Pictured is the New York Stock Exchange on October 07

By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

More bad news for anyone looking to buy a home: The benchmark10-year Treasury bond yield rose to about 4.2% Thursday afternoon, the highest level since June 2008. Mortgage rates, which are now hovering just below 7%, tend to move in lockstep with the 10-year yield.

Many market experts think yields will move even higher in the short-term thanks to rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point at both its November and December meetings. Still, investors mostly brushed off fears of higher rates — at least for today. Why? Earnings.

Strong corporate profits from Dow components IBM, chemicals giant Dow (yes, Dow is in the Dow) as well as telecom leader AT&T helped lift Wall Street’s mood. The Dow was up nearly 50 points, or about 0.2% in midday trading. That was off its highs from earlier in the session. The S&P 500 was slightly lower and the Nasdaq was flat.

All three indexes are up for the month of October, after plunging in August and September.

It’s possible that investors are finally coming to grips with the fact that inflation is not going away anytime soon and that the Fed will be aggressive to continue fighting it.

Strong jobs numbers (initial unemployment claims fell this week) give the Fed cover to keep raising rates without worrying too much (just yet) about how rate hikes may slow the economy.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Business/Consumer

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content