NBC News pulls report on Paul Pelosi attack

NBC News on Friday pulled a report about the attack on Paul Pelosi that the network said did not meet its standards.

“The piece should not have aired because it did not meet NBC News reporting standards,” an editor’s note said in place of the story online after it aired Friday on its highly-rated “Today” show.

The package, from national correspondent Miguel Almaguer, made assertions that were attributed to unnamed sources and appeared to raise questions about the circumstances of the attack.

A network source told CNN it pulled the segment after the source of the report’s information was found to be unreliable.

“The decision was made to remove the segment after it was determined, shortly after it aired, that the main source for the information was unreliable regarding the question of the circumstances that the police encountered when they arrived at the house, specifically what the police saw and how far the attacker was from the door,” the source said.

In the wake of the attack, prominent right-wing media personalities have pushed a number of false conspiracy theories about the assault.

David DePape, the suspect, has been charged with attempted murder and various other crimes for allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

Paul Pelosi underwent surgery after the attack to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his arm and hand.

Authorities have said that the attack was “not a random act of violence” and that DePape “specifically targeted” the Pelosi home.

DePape told officers and medics he was fed up with the “level of lies” coming from Washington, authorities have said.

