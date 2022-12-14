The Washington Post will conduct layoffs as it reorients company for future, its publisher says

By Oliver Darcy, CNN

The Washington Post will conduct targeted layoffs in the coming year as it reorients itself for the future and reinvests in other areas, publisher Fred Ryan told staffers in a contentious town hall Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

Ryan indicated to staffers that the cuts will make up a single digit percentage of the workforce, the people said, adding that he does not believe the newspaper can “keep spending on initiatives that no longer align with readers’ interests.”

Ryan also said that the total size of the newsroom will not shrink in 2023 and could even grow as a result of the reinvestments in other divisions of the company.

In a statement to CNN, Kathy Baird, chief communications officer at The Post, confirmed news of the looming cuts, saying that the newspaper “is evolving and transforming to put our business in the best position for future growth.”

“We are planning to direct our resources and invest in coverage, products, and people in service of providing high value to our subscribers and new audiences,” Baird said. “As a result, a number of positions will be eliminated. We anticipate it will be a single digit percentage of our employee base, and we will finalize those plans over the coming weeks.”

“This will not be a net reduction in Post headcount,” Baird stressed. “Recently, we have made some of the largest investments in The Post’s history and 2023 will be another year of continued investment.”

The news of looming cuts at The Post follows the newspaper’s recent decision to eliminate the print edition of its Sunday magazine, which resulted in the layoff of a handful of staffers. It comes amid a backdrop of layoffs and cuts across the media industry.

In recent weeks, CNN laid off hundreds of staffers, newspaper chain Gannett cut 200 employees, NPR said it will need to find $10 million in savings, and other news organizations have explored the need to trim budgets and freeze hiring.

Ryan’s Wednesday town hall had been hotly anticipated in the newsroom after the decision to cut the Sunday magazine. The Washington Post Guild had challenged Ryan to answer a number of questions.

“After brutal layoffs, we want answers about WaPo’s future,” the Guild tweeted ahead of the internal event. “Democracy Dies in Darkness, right?”

Ryan, however, walked off stage as he was peppered with questions, people familiar with the matter told CNN. A video posted by Annie Gowen, a national reporter at The Post, captured the moment.

“We are not going to turn the town hall into a grievance session,” Ryan said. “I’m sorry, thank you.”

When one staffer asked for additional details about the impending layoffs, Ryan said, “We will have more information as we move forward.”

