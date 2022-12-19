British Airways flights from the US delayed due to technical difficulties

By Rob McLean, CNN

British Airways flights from the United States were delayed Monday night due to technical difficulties.

“Our flights due to depart the USA tonight are currently delayed due to a technical issue with our third-party flight planning supplier, which we are urgently investigating,” the airline said in a statement.

It is unclear what company supplies flight planning for British Airways.

An airline spokesperson said the issue does not affect flights that have departed already and is not a safety issue.

The situation comes as the holiday season gets under way — and with it, holiday travel. AAA has estimated that more than 112 million people in the United States will travel 50 miles or more from home between December 23 and January 2. The organization says it expects this year “to be the third busiest year for holiday travel since AAA began tracking in 2000.”

The British Airways spokesperson on Monday said the airline is “keeping our customers up to date and providing them with refreshments.”

