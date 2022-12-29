Weekly jobless claims tick up again

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

First-time claims for weekly unemployment benefits increased to 225,000 for the week ended December 24, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

That’s up 9,000 from the previous week’s tally of 216,000.

Economists were expecting 225,000 initial claims, according to Refinitiv estimates. Weekly initial claims have been hovering at pre-pandemic levels for the last few months, only slightly above the 2019 weekly average of 218,000.

Continuing claims, which are filed by people who have received unemployment benefits for more than one week, increased to 1.71 million for the week ended December 17, from 1.67 million.

That latest continuing claims are now at their highest level since February.

Weekly jobless claims are volatile — especially around the holidays — and frequently subject to revision.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.