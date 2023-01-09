UK officials meet with unions in bid to end strikes by nurses and ambulance drivers

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

Senior UK government officials are meeting with labor unions on Monday in a last-ditch effort to avert another wave of strikes affecting vital public services such as health care and transport.

After resisting union calls for direct talks with the government on pay for months, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has opened the door in a bid to end the worst wave of industrial action Britain has seen for many years.

On Monday, the education minister will meet with teaching unions, the transport minister will meet with rail unions and the health minister will meet with unions representing nurses and ambulance drivers.

Workers are demanding higher pay and better working conditions in the face of record inflation and a sharp fall in living standards.

The typical British household will be £2,100 ($2,500) poorer over the two years to April 2024 because of higher inflation and taxation, as well as rising energy bills and mortgage costs, according to research published Monday by the Resolution Foundation, a think tank.

“Britain is only at the mid-point of a two-year income squeeze,” Resolution Foundation researcher Lalitha Try said in a statement.

Ahead of Monday’s talks, health care unions warned that strikes set for later this month would go ahead unless the government increases pay for the current financial year to April 2023.

The government has previously indicated that public sector pay offers for this year would not be revisited, and a spokesperson for the health department told CNN that health minister Steve Barclay will meet with unions on Monday “with the aim of discussing pay and conditions for 2023/4.”

But during an interview with the BBC on Sunday, Sunak didn’t rule out addressing this year’s pay for nurses and other National Health Service workers.

“The government has always been clear that it’s happy to talk about pay that is responsible, that is affordable for the country. But we’re about to start a new pay settlement round for this year … and before that process starts the government is keen to sit down with unions and talk about pay,” he said.

Sharon Graham, the leader of Unite, which represents ambulance drivers, said Sunak “knows very well that there can be no progress on the upcoming (2023/4) NHS pay review while the current 2022 NHS pay claim remains unresolved.”

“I repeat that unless and until he accepts the need to make real progress on the current pay claim, there will still be strikes across the NHS this winter,” she said in a statement.

Sara Gorton, head of health at Unison, which represents other NHS workers, said that “a firm commitment to boost wages for what’s left of the current year would mean unions may call off the strikes.”

The Royal College of Nursing, which represents close to half a million nurses, midwives and health care assistants, is planning further strike action on January 18 and 19. Ambulance workers will strike on January 19 in Wales and on January 23 in England.

Other unions are also gearing up for fresh industrial action. Teacher unions are balloting members over a possible strike, while the British Medical Association started balloting junior doctors on Monday.

Monday’s talks between unions and ministers could be complicated by legislation proposed by the government last week that will make it harder for some workers to strike. Unions have already criticized the new law, which will force workers in fire, ambulance and rail services to maintain a basic level of service during strike action or risk dismissal.

