US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

US consumers’ credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.

The monthly increase, which was driven by higher rates of revolving credit, was below the $29.12 billion jump seen in October but extends a historic stretch of reliance on debt during a year with soaring inflation.

Economists were expecting a $25 billion monthly increase, according to consensus estimates on Refinitiv.

Outstanding consumer credit — which includes mostly credit cards, auto loans and student loans — grew at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7.1%, according to the report. Revolving credit, which includes mostly credit cards, grew by 16.9%.

That outpaces the amount people are bringing in: Average hourly earnings were up 4.8% annually during November, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Amid this period of high inflation, consumers have been dipping more into debt for their spending — but they’ve also kept their finances above water, for the most part.

However, household balance sheets are showing some signs of weakening, with various pieces of federal data showing delinquencies are on the rise and savings levels are dwindling.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.