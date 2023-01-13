Skip to Content
Delta trims guidance on cost of pilots labor deal

By Chris Isidore, CNN

Delta Air Lines reported very strong fourth quarter results that beat forecasts, capping its first profitable year since before the pandemic. But a new labor deal with its pilots union will trim profitability going forward.

The Atlanta-based airline said it expects first quarter earnings per share of 15 to 40 cents, well below the consensus estimate of 55 cents. The headwind is a new tentative labor agreement with its pilots union, reached a month ago, that will increase pay by 34% over the life of the contract. Shares of Delta fell more than 4% in pre-market trading on the guidance.

This story is developing and will be updated.

