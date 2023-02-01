Job openings jumped unexpectedly to 11 million in December

By Alicia Wallace, CNN

Despite the looming threat of recession and the cacophony of mass layoff announcements, US businesses still need workers — 11.01 million of them.

The number of available jobs unexpectedly rose in December, climbing from a revised 10.44 million openings in November and exceeding economists’ expectations of 10.25 million, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Wednesday. The 11 million openings for December is the highest since July.

The largest increases in job openings were in accommodation and food services, which were up 409,000; retail trade, up 134,000; and construction, up 82,000, according to the BLS report.

The latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed the labor market that entered 2022 red-hot had finished up the year still balmy: There were 1.9 available jobs for every person looking for one.

“The labor market continues to defy the recession predictions of experts,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist with FwdBonds, in a statement. “This could well be the first recession in history without material job losses, even with production and consumer spending turning economic growth upside down.”

The December JOLTS report showed that job hiring rose to 6.17 million from 6.03 million in November, according to the report. Layoffs increased to 1.47 million from 1.41 million in November, and the number of people quitting their jobs ticked down to 4.09 million from 4.1 million.

The Federal Reserve has been looking for a tighter labor market to help support rate-hiking efforts to tame inflation. While Fed officials have noted that wages don’t appear to be driving inflation, they have expressed concern that a tight labor market and the imbalance of worker supply and demand could cause pay to rise and, in turn, higher prices.

